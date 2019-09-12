As Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose, D L Carlson Investment Group Has Upped Its Stake by $4.87 Million; Bank Of America Has Raised Position in Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 389.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc bought 25,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 31,903 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.16 million, up from 6,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $537.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $188.23. About 8.38M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – Google and Facebook can’t help publishers because they’re built to defeat publishers; 06/04/2018 – Facebook’s CTO to answer questions from UK lawmakers on April 26; 12/03/2018 – UN investigators cite Facebook role in Myanmar crisis; 14/05/2018 – SEN. BOOKER URGES FACEBOOK TO CREATE PUBLIC DATA TRUST; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg Posts Comment on Cambridge Analytica Situation; 22/03/2018 – In a heated debate, Facebook shareholders argue whether social media has peaked; 20/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg summoned by UK lawmakers to give evidence on Cambridge Analytica scandal; 28/03/2018 – Tim Cook on Facebook’s data-leak scandal: ‘I wouldn’t be in this situation’; 24/05/2018 – Lawsuit claims Facebook ‘weaponised’ user data; 11/04/2018 – Facebook Drops Opposition To Consumer-privacy Measure In California — MarketWatch

Bank Of America Corp increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) by 12.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp bought 12,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 76.33% . The institutional investor held 109,686 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.30 million, up from 97,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $84.83. About 253,522 shares traded. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 68.74% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.74% the S&P500.

More notable recent Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 05/16/2019: MRTX,AGIO,EDAP – Nasdaq” on May 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – XBI, ARRY, MRTX, EXAS – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Mirati Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock – PRNewswire” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mirati: Brewing A Knockout Combo Against Cancers – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mirati Therapeutics Appoints Jenny Gizzi As Vice President, Human Resources – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88 million and $324.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Euro Ptnrs by 8,093 shares to 85,113 shares, valued at $4.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

