As Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose, Cypress Funds Has Lifted Holding; Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Shares Rose While Bbr Partners Has Lowered Stake

Cypress Funds Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 36.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.00 million, up from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $183.81. About 9.10M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – Rometty’s comments come as Facebook continued to face fallout from its data scandal; 02/04/2018 – Facebook updated its VR avatars to look more ‘lifelike.’ via @verge; 21/05/2018 – Hedge funds are outperforming the market this year, with the help of some highly concentrated positions in Facebook and other companies; 21/03/2018 – Research firm Cambridge Analytica is accused of improperly gaining access to the personal data of 50 million Facebook users, and the social media is dealing with the fallout; 24/05/2018 – Earlier in the week, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg appeared before European lawmakers to apologize for the social media giant’s role in a massive data leak; 05/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. congressional panels probe whether Russia got Facebook data; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2 percent and 1.5 percent gains in Netflix and Amazon; 01/05/2018 – Facebook users will soon be able to opt out of one of Facebook’s key data gathering practices: Its collection and use of people’s web browsing history, which the company uses to sell targeted ads. #F8; 23/05/2018 – IBM announces new hiring in France as CEOs meet Macron; 20/03/2018 – GERMANY’S BARLEY SAYS FACEBOOK MUST ADHERE TO DATA PRIVACY LAWS, AND SHOULD TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR ABUSES

Bbr Partners Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 21.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc sold 7,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The hedge fund held 27,417 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38M, down from 34,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $167.88. About 798,442 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 07/03/2018 – ADP Report U.S. Labor Market Continues to Experience Uninterrupted Growth; 20/05/2018 – LE MAIRE: FRANCE’S ADP STAKE SHOULD BE REINVESTED IN INNOVATION; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 0.8%; 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 69C FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 21/03/2018 – ADP to Host Investor Day on June 12, 2018 in New York; 07/03/2018 – French Government to Launch Full Privatization of ADP -BFM Business; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP SLIGHTLY (+0.6%); 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – ONLY LATIN AMERICA WAS DOWN SLIGHTLY (-0.1%) IN MARCH; 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – GROUPE ADP’S INVESTMENT STANDS AT $265 MLN

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ADP +2.5% after profit beat, solid guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ADP Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Announcing: Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Increased An Energizing 103% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “ADP Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Results – PRNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ADP vs. Paychex: Comparing Key Metrics For The Two Largest Payroll Processing Companies – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Cramer Sees More Downside For The Market – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3 Reasons Why Facebook Bears Are Wrong – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook Investors: Welcome To Your New Reality – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Facebook (FB) Might Surprise This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Facebook (FB) Stock After Q2 Earnings Despite Antitrust Concerns? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

