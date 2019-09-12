As Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Increased Its Stake by $684,480; Cohen & Steers Has Decreased Its Holding in Ecolab (ECL) by $2.62 Million as Stock Value Rose

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 11.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company bought 3,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 33,328 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.43 million, up from 29,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $534.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $187.47. About 10.38M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Spinnaker Support Expands Its Global Sales Partner Network; 02/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica Shuts All Operations After Facebook Scandal; 20/03/2018 – FTC Probing Facebook Over Data Use by Cambridge Analytica; 12/05/2018 – Match Group says Facebook’s new dating feature will have “no negative impact on Tinder.” “[People don’t] want to mix Facebook with their dating lives,” says Match CEO Mandy Ginsberg; 05/04/2018 – EU SAYS MISUSE BY FACEBOOK OF USER DATA IS UNACCEPTABLE; 01/05/2018 – Facebook will start telling users which websites track them across the web â€” and offer them the option to delete the personal data; 08/04/2018 – The Shift: Facebook’s Other Critics: Its Viral Stars; 09/03/2018 – WARNER MUSIC GROUP, FACEBOOK ANNOUNCE LICENSING PACTS; 20/03/2018 – FACEBOOK VP PAUL GREWAL ANSWERED QUESTIONS AT HQ VIA VIDEO; 10/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg tells Congress company didn’t do enough to prevent harm

Cohen & Steers Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (ECL) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc sold 13,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 3,330 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $657,000, down from 16,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $197.77. About 1.02M shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Trust Series 1 (SPY) by 3,242 shares to 41,155 shares, valued at $12.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) by 665,412 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18.49M shares, and has risen its stake in Sprott Physical Gold And Silver Trust.

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ESG Investing: The Case Of Ecolab – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Should Like Ecolab Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ECL) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fiduciary Trust Com holds 0.29% or 55,196 shares. Contravisory stated it has 336 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 37,323 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mngmt has 32,881 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt holds 0.08% or 1,770 shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Inv Counsel Wi reported 46,969 shares. Whittier holds 0.05% or 8,777 shares in its portfolio. The Missouri-based Wedgewood Prtnrs has invested 0.04% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Massachusetts Svcs Ma reported 959,637 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Appleton Inc Ma reported 10,548 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Moreover, Institute For Wealth Mngmt Lc has 0.07% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 1,710 shares. American Century Cos has invested 0.17% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Baxter Bros holds 6,700 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Middleton Incorporated Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 41,001 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.76 million for 28.75 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $543.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 10,808 shares to 25,693 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 9,667 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,392 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Churchill Corp, California-based fund reported 31,370 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru has 2.56% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 10,000 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 16,720 shares. First Mercantile Trust invested in 0.23% or 11,286 shares. Valiant Capital Mngmt Lp invested in 5.71% or 365,023 shares. Portolan Cap accumulated 72,602 shares. Iberiabank Corporation reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bell Fincl Bank holds 0.05% or 1,262 shares in its portfolio. Pointstate Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 0.03% or 7,093 shares. Guinness Asset Ltd owns 37,680 shares. Dumont And Blake Investment Advisors Ltd holds 0.21% or 2,642 shares. The Massachusetts-based New England Private Wealth Advsrs Limited Co has invested 0.24% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sunbelt Securities holds 0.99% or 11,792 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 1.39% or 1.46 million shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.