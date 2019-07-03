As Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose, C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Has Increased Stake; Next Century Growth Investors Lifted Ehealth (EHTH) Position by $5.94 Million

Next Century Growth Investors Llc increased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 47.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc bought 95,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 296,266 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.47 million, up from 200,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $86.57. About 255,501 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 250.70% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 246.27% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to Individual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS UPON RESOLVING THE ERROR, THE COMPANY IMMEDIATELY STARTED FINAL TRANSMISSION OF THE FORM 10-K TO THE COMMISSION; 26/04/2018 – EHealth Backs FY18 Rev $217.5M-$227.5M; 07/03/2018 Demand for Short-Term Health Insurance Has Steadily Grown Since Implementation of the ACA; 13/03/2018 – eHealth Market to Grow at 22.7% CAGR to 2023; 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are Willing to Pay Extra For; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to lndividual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth Report; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality lmplementer; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Pragmatic Trial of An Adaptive eHealth HIV Prevention Program for Diverse Adolescent MSM (SMART)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2178.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd bought 5,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,240 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $873,000, up from 230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $562.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $197.2. About 10.07 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – Haeggquist & Eck, LLP Investigates Facebook for Potential Misconduct Concerning Massive Data Breach; 10/05/2018 – Russian-Backed Facebook Ads Show 2016 Election Strategy (Video); 04/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: WASHINGTON (AP) — House committee announces Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify before panel on; 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify before Congress; 22/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer determines the causes of the sell-off, zooming in on scandals at Facebook and Uber; 28/03/2018 – Facebook Rout Chops Almost $3 Billion From Five Top Mutual Funds; 20/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg summoned by UK lawmakers to give evidence on Cambridge Analytica scandal; 07/05/2018 – Facebook considers offering paid ad-free subscription option, sources say; 20/03/2018 – GBH’s Ives Says Facebook’s Data Leak Is a ‘Major Black Eye’ (Video); 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of a data breach

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $748.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neuronetics Inc by 103,805 shares to 136,367 shares, valued at $2.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 6,634 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,604 shares, and cut its stake in Kinsale Capital Group.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc has 0% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 10,141 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker, Massachusetts-based fund reported 56 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). 31,618 were accumulated by Utd Services Automobile Association. State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Ameriprise accumulated 0% or 101,355 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 7,352 shares. Gagnon Securities Limited Liability has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). California-based Lyon Street Capital Limited Liability Co has invested 2.28% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 4,559 shares. 35,479 are owned by D E Shaw Inc. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 675 shares or 0% of the stock. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Com, a Minnesota-based fund reported 137 shares. Next Century Growth Investors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.47% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Pnc Fincl Services Grp Inc accumulated 624 shares.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $110,720 activity.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $21.33 million activity. The insider Stretch Colin sold $1.35 million. Another trade for 15,900 shares valued at $2.39 million was sold by Cox Christopher K. The insider Sandberg Sheryl sold 55,000 shares worth $7.79 million.