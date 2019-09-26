As Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose, Bbva Compass Bancshares Has Lifted Holding; Regis Management Co Holds Position in Guidewire Software (GWRE)

Regis Management Co Llc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 17.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regis Management Co Llc bought 7,523 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 50,517 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.12M, up from 42,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regis Management Co Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $104.61. About 472,627 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Loss $45.6M; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF; 02/05/2018 – Guidewire Named One of Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 07/03/2018 – Southern Trust Insurance Company Selects Guidewire for Cloud-Based, All-in-One Solution; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 19C; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 20/04/2018 – DJ Guidewire Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWRE); 16/04/2018 – Seibels Announces Successful Deployment of Guidewire Claims Systems for Clients; 03/04/2018 – Guidewire Wins Two XCelent Awards for Policy Administration

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc bought 3,193 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 144,210 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.83 million, up from 141,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $513.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $180.08. About 13.27 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – Facebook at Conference Call Hosted By Capital Alpha Today; 01/05/2018 – Hootsuite and Workplace by Facebook Partner to Empower Employee Advocacy; 20/03/2018 – Facebook security chief reportedly leaving company after clashes over Russian disinformationvia @cnbctech; 24/04/2018 – David McCabe: BREAKING: Facebook shakes up its DC operation after months of controversy.- Former GOP FCC Chairman Kevin Martin; 18/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Facebook to put 1.5 billion users out of reach of new EU privacy law; 08/05/2018 – Tektronix Meets 3D Sensing Test Challenges with New Keithley Model 2606B System SourceMeter SMU; 20/03/2018 – PRIVACY COMMISSIONER LAUNCHES FACEBOOK INVESTIGATION; 04/04/2018 – TOPLive Starts: Zuckerberg Takes Questions on Facebook Data Rift; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Facebook ‘Looking Into’ Suing Cambridge; 27/03/2018 – Nearly Half Of Facebook Members Will Use Site Less: Survey — MarketWatch

More notable recent Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Guidewire Software Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on June 03, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Guidewire InsuranceSuite Positioned as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for P&C Core Platforms, North America, for Fifth Consecutive Time – Business Wire” published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why DocuSign, Endo International, and Guidewire Software Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $212,324 activity.

Regis Management Co Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $649.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Reit Etf (VNQ) by 4,695 shares to 595,760 shares, valued at $52.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold GWRE shares while 84 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 83.18 million shares or 1.63% more from 81.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Ranger Invest Mgmt LP has 0% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). First Personal Financial holds 191 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Zacks Invest Mngmt stated it has 15,838 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md has invested 0.02% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Kansas-based Mariner Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Stockbridge Prns Ltd Llc reported 2.09 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 49,376 shares. Iowa-based Principal Financial Group has invested 0.18% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Regis Ltd holds 0% or 50,517 shares in its portfolio. Tompkins Fincl Corporation owns 361 shares. Glynn Capital Mgmt Lc accumulated 16,940 shares. Keybank Association Oh accumulated 3,037 shares. 44,164 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Franklin Resources Incorporated holds 1.85 million shares. National Bank Of New York Mellon invested in 0.01% or 438,915 shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “This Is Just the Start of a Rough Correction for Shopify Stock – Investorplace.com” on September 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Budding Entrepreneur? Here Are 5 Ways To Jumpstart Your Business – Benzinga” published on September 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EU looking into Facebook’s Libra – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NY AG launches widespread Facebook probe – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FB’s internal review doubted disinformation actions – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sunbelt Secs Inc has invested 0.99% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Compton Mgmt Inc Ri holds 1.4% or 17,088 shares. Axon Capital Lp invested in 15.8% or 39,200 shares. Caprock Group holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 14,856 shares. Mackenzie Corp reported 872,011 shares stake. Ghp Inv Advisors reported 6,415 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. The California-based Scge Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 4.82% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Glacier Peak Limited Co owns 11,261 shares or 2.06% of their US portfolio. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 1.85% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hudson Bay Cap Management Ltd Partnership owns 56,000 shares. The Virginia-based Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.11% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Incorporated stated it has 9.60M shares or 1.65% of all its holdings. Js Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 257,587 shares. Lipe & Dalton holds 0.09% or 630 shares. New York-based Beech Hill has invested 2.73% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays by 13,672 shares to 180,400 shares, valued at $8.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4,010 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,347 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tips Bond Etf (TIP).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.