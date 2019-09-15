As Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose, Baskin Financial Services Has Raised by $334,656 Its Holding; As Netflix Com (NFLX) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Orrstown Financial Services Cut Position

Baskin Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc bought 1,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 80,493 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.54M, up from 78,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $534.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 11.44M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – Sandberg’s comments come a day after CEO Mark Zuckerberg broke his silence on the Cambridge Analytica data scandal in a Facebook post and multiple interviews; 24/05/2018 – Facebook is now labeling political ads to try and prevent another Russian situation; 20/04/2018 – Facebook Set Lobbying Record Ahead of Cambridge Analytica Furor; 19/03/2018 – Facebook wants to further lure video creators away from competitors like YouTube; 27/03/2018 – Daily Trust: BREAKING: EU gives Facebook 2 weeks to answer data scanda; 18/04/2018 – Jam Studio VR Announces Compatibility With HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, & Windows MR on Steam; 24/04/2018 – WHATSAPP SAYS IN THE COMING WEEKS, USERS WILL BE ABLE TO DOWNLOAD AND SEE THE “LIMITED DATA” THAT IT COLLECTS; 30/04/2018 – Elizabeth Dwoskin: SCOOP: WhatsApp founder Jan Koum is leaving the company after years of clashes with Facebook’s management; 15/05/2018 – Facebook Details Spam, Fake User Efforts — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – The EU’s digital policy chief urges Facebook to stick to its promise and abide by Europe’s stringent data protection rules. via @cnbctech

Orrstown Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc Com (NFLX) by 97.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc sold 1,668 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 50 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18,000, down from 1,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $5.29 during the last trading session, reaching $294.15. About 6.26 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 25/05/2018 – Netflix is Now as Big as Disney; 25/05/2018 – Netflix just hit records; one market watcher sees it rising another 30 percent (via @TradingNation); 18/05/2018 – Netflix will nearly triple its subscriber base to 360 million by 2030: Bank of America; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Subscriber Growth Tops Expectations — 3rd Update; 16/03/2018 – Cramer: Betting against Netflix because of its content is a huge mistake; 13/03/2018 – Variety: Netflix Takes International VOD Rights to Mateo Gil’s `Thermodynamics’; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 16/04/2018 – Netflix: 125 million Members Provided Netflix With $3.6Billion in 1Q Streaming Revenue; 09/05/2018 – Netflix Presenting at Conference May 14; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS MORE THAN 50 PCT OF FREE USERS BECOME PAYING SUBSCRIBERS; SAYS IT TAKES 12 MONTHS TO BREAKEVEN ON NEW SUBS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 57,540 are owned by Glob Endowment Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Van Eck invested in 387,081 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Portland Counsel has invested 2.53% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Adirondack Tru has 6,659 shares. Texas-based Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 1.2% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 935,236 shares. Plante Moran Fin Ltd Co has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fund Mngmt Sa invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The New York-based Grisanti Cap Limited Com has invested 5.54% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Buckingham Asset Limited Liability Corp has invested 6.54% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Capstone Financial Incorporated has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Matrix Asset Advisors Ny holds 28,086 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Ameritas Prns Inc, Nebraska-based fund reported 114,291 shares. Cleararc invested in 2.04% or 35,850 shares. Pittenger And Anderson has 0.63% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

