As Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Has Lifted by $307,432 Its Stake; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Steadfast Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Holding

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd bought 1,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 7,583 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 5,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $539.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $189.02. About 14.08M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 30/05/2018 – HAMBURG DATA PROTECTION OFFICER SAYS “WILL REACT APPROPRIATELY” TO DATA EXCHANGE BETWEEN FACEBOOK FB.O AND WHATSAPP; 28/03/2018 – Facebook, Yelp CEO Clash With Homeowners Over Housing Bill; 29/05/2018 – Telecom Paper: Facebook to commercially launch WhatsApp payment service in India next week – report; 01/05/2018 – CEO #MarkZuckerberg says that Facebook is bringing AR camera effects to Messenger:; 29/04/2018 – Just because some people don’t want Facebook using their data to make a profit doesn’t mean they wouldn’t be willing to do so themselves; 01/05/2018 – Facebook’s CEO Risks a Night in U.K. Parliament’s Clock Tower; 02/05/2018 – Facebook launches call to ‘build good things’; 29/04/2018 – Facebook says Europe’s new data privacy rules won’t hurt its business – too much:; 18/03/2018 – Users are getting the message that information they post on Facebook can be used in ways they did not intend, and usage is starting to decline; 18/04/2018 – Facebook’s future growth market may be its least valuable ‘product’

Steadfast Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp bought 52,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 2.67M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $314.66M, up from 2.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 2.43M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Signs Fuel Testing Contract with European Commission Joint Research Centre; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Favored by 39 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy, in charge of policy; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm; 23/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES STEVE MAY EUROPEAN DATA PROTECTION OFFICER; 31/03/2018 – Options — The Striking Price: Use Microsoft to Play Tech Swoon — Barron’s; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT’S HARD TO FIND ACQUISITIONS THAT WOULD BE ACCRETIVE TO APPLE; 03/05/2018 – Mississippi Power issues correction to quarterly dividend announcement; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice President, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN PRODUCTIVITY IN FY19

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weiss Asset Mngmt Lp reported 1,813 shares. 107,392 are owned by Tompkins Corp. Perkins Coie Company reported 79,174 shares. Stock Yards Bancorporation And invested 3.18% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wunderlich Capital Managemnt has 1.66% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 20,148 shares. 3G Capital Lp owns 958,838 shares. First Trust Advsrs Ltd Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 2.22M shares. Welch Group Ltd Llc has invested 3.61% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jaffetilchin Inv Prtn Ltd Llc reported 0.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Diversified Inv Strategies Ltd Llc stated it has 7.66% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Legacy Private reported 54,678 shares. Meridian Counsel reported 1.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sta Wealth Mgmt Lc has 0.26% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oarsman Capital Incorporated holds 2.29% or 40,804 shares in its portfolio. Northcoast Asset Limited Liability Co holds 0.07% or 9,027 shares.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17B and $6.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 661,212 shares to 2.00M shares, valued at $287.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 128,192 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 347,476 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs And Ca holds 77,952 shares or 2.21% of its portfolio. Courage Capital Management Limited Liability Corp reported 3.55% stake. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa has 2.28% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 713,193 shares. Reliance Tru Com Of Delaware owns 0.3% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 11,282 shares. Copper Rock Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co owns 1.11% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 92,158 shares. Axon LP invested 17.68% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Peloton Wealth Strategists owns 11,425 shares. Taconic Advsr Ltd Partnership invested in 2.47% or 200,000 shares. Accredited Investors has invested 0.15% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Roberts Glore Inc Il stated it has 2,031 shares. Factory Mutual accumulated 2.2% or 1.06M shares. Hamel reported 13,986 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn holds 8.65M shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Research accumulated 2.15% or 2.33M shares. Cutter & Com Brokerage Inc reported 0.82% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).