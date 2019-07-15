As Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose, Arrow Financial Cut Its Stake; As Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Market Value Declined, Holder Valinor Management Has Cut by $21.11 Million Its Position

Valinor Management Llc decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 20.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valinor Management Llc sold 49,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.71% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 192,496 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.91 million, down from 241,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valinor Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $4.53 during the last trading session, reaching $469.73. About 424,263 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Adj EPS $18.35-Adj EPS $18.95; 19/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: TIO2 DRIVING INFLATION ON ARCHITECTURAL PAINT COSTS; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Expects Incremental Sales From the Valspar Acquisition to Be Approximately $600 M for April and May in 2nd Quarter; 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $14.95 TO $15.45; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: INDUSTRIAL COSTS RISE ON CRUDE, PROPYLENE, EPOXY, ZINC; 22/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – EXPECT INCREMENTAL SALES FROM VALSPAR FOR FIRST FIVE MONTHS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN IN 2018

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp sold 2,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,261 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04 million, down from 39,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $584.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $204.87. About 13.93 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/05/2018 – Germany Acts to Tame Facebook, Learning From Its Own History of Hate; 17/05/2018 – FACEBOOK – EXPERTS FROM ATLANTIC COUNCIL TO WORK WITH CO’S SECURITY, POLICY & PRODUCT TEAMS TO GET FACEBOOK REAL-TIME INSIGHTS, UPDATES ON EMERGING THREATS; 07/03/2018 – Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg discusses the discovery that almost half of male managers in the U.S. are afraid to do common work activities with women, on the Recode Decode podcast:; 19/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica case highlights Facebook’s data riches; 12/04/2018 – Facebook Doesn’t Expect Revenue Impact Over Privacy Concerns — Exec; 07/03/2018 – BlackBerry’s Facebook Suit Is Latest Salvo in Patent Battle; 29/03/2018 – Some agencies called the decision a way to force companies to rely on Facebook’s own targeting data, with one executive saying it was an “optics-based move” to potentially raise its own profits; 22/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Facebook, Inc. (FB) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg: There’s been no dramatic drop-off in users despite ‘Delete Facebook’ memes; 23/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ACTING CEO SAYS “BELIEVED THAT THE DATA HAD BEEN OBTAINED IN LINE WITH FACEBOOK’S TERMS OF SERVICE AND DATA PROTECTION LAWS”

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $11.16 million activity. Wehner David M. had sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374. On Wednesday, January 23 the insider Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.97 million. The insider Stretch Colin sold $128,408.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42B for 26.96 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $6.37 EPS, up 11.17% or $0.64 from last year’s $5.73 per share. SHW’s profit will be $588.06M for 18.44 P/E if the $6.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 76.94% EPS growth.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.

Valinor Management Llc, which manages about $4.82 billion and $1.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 49,690 shares to 356,300 shares, valued at $127.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 677,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

