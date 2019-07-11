As Facebook (FB) Share Price Rose, Whale Rock Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding; Merck & Co (MRK) Share Value Declined While Parus Finance Uk LTD Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.89 Million

Parus Finance Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 13.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd sold 22,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 151,340 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.59M, down from 174,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.40% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $81.08. About 17.98M shares traded or 62.94% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CEO SAYS ARE VERY OPEN TO PARTNERSHIPS TO LICENSE OUT DRUG PIPELINE CANDIDATES, FOR BTKI DRUG IN PARTICULAR; 30/04/2018 – MRK: FDA HAS SET A PDUFA DATE OF SEPT. 23; 08/05/2018 – LYNPARZA® (olaparib) Tablets Receive EU Approval for the Treatment of Platinum-Sensitive Relapsed Ovarian Cancer; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC COLORECTA; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 07/03/2018 – Breaking — Doubling down on the Keytruda franchise, Merck pays $300M and promises $5B-plus to partner with Eisai on its budding cancer star; 17/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC MRK.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 17/04/2018 – DYNAVAX SAYS PHASE 1B/2 STUDY OF SD-101 SHOWS 86% RESPONSE RATE; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: MERCK KGAA GETS FAST-TRACK DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc bought 74,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.23M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $204.20 million, up from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $583.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $200.74. About 11.87M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Says There Will Always Be a Free Version of Facebook; 06/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS IN SEPARATE BLOG POST IT WILL BEGIN SHOWING IF A FACEBOOK PAGE HAS CHANGED ITS NAME, TO DETER FAKE PAGES; 13/03/2018 – Tektronix Speeds Debug for 400G PAM4 Designs; 10/04/2018 – NEWS10 ABC: #BREAKING: (AP) Facebook has begun alerting some users that their data was swept up in the Cambridge Analytica; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG TELLS SENATOR ED MARKEY THAT DETAILS OF LEGISLATION WOULD MATTER, LOOKS FORWARD TO FURTHER TALKS; 19/03/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION SAYS MISUSE FOR POLITICAL PURPOSES OF PERSONAL DATA BELONGING TO FACEBOOK USERS — IF CONFIRMED — IS NOT ACCEPTABLE; 08/04/2018 – Facebook Suspends Data Firm Cubeyou in Wake of Privacy Scandal; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Blumenthal Says Zuckerberg Hearing Is ‘Moment of Reckoning’ for Facebook (Video); 22/05/2018 – Watch Mark Zuckerberg’s slightly contentious meeting with EU regulators about Facebook’s data practices Zuckerberg agreed to the meeting to “clarify issues related to the use of personal data.”; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O – CFO WEHNER SAYS THERE IS ‘POTENTIAL FOR SOME IMPACT ON REVENUE’ FROM EU LAW GDPR – CONF CALL

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $13.54 million activity. Another trade for 55,000 shares valued at $7.97M was made by Sandberg Sheryl on Wednesday, January 23. 4,761 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M.. 15,900 shares were sold by Cox Christopher K, worth $2.39M.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/14/2019: MAXR,FNSR,IIVI,FB,AVGO,V,MA,PYPL,UBER – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/18/2019: FB, NVDA, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook Kicked Out of Socially Responsible Index Over Privacy Practices – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook Earnings: Mark Your Calendar – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Cramer: Libra Digital Currency Is Transformational For Facebook – Benzinga” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rowland & Inv Counsel Adv invested in 1,441 shares. Osborne Prtnrs Mgmt Lc holds 1,656 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Cortland Inc Mo stated it has 278,681 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 1.21% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 40,000 shares. First Long Island Investors Ltd Com invested in 2.81% or 130,689 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 1.33% or 1.53 million shares. Carroll Fin Assoc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 3,336 shares. 1.54 million are owned by Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Corp. Moreover, Philadelphia Tru has 2.28% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 154,940 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers stated it has 750 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Wealthquest Corporation stated it has 0.11% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Management has invested 0.13% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First American Bancshares reported 41,427 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac holds 1.87% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 50,201 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 2.72M shares.

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16B and $5.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 55,160 shares to 187,396 shares, valued at $333.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 258,978 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.27M shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sound Shore Ct invested in 3.76% or 2.35 million shares. Oklahoma-based Arvest State Bank Division has invested 0.01% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Glenview Commercial Bank Trust Dept accumulated 45,677 shares or 1.62% of the stock. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab invested in 7.22M shares or 1.25% of the stock. Walter Keenan Consulting Company Mi Adv reported 42,610 shares. 12.99M were reported by Royal Comml Bank Of Canada. Apriem Advsr has invested 0.26% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Security National Trust Co has 0.74% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 27,799 shares. Pictet North America Sa stated it has 10,496 shares. Community National Bank & Trust Na accumulated 99,229 shares or 1.67% of the stock. Bragg Advsr Inc invested 1.29% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Puzo Michael J owns 26,332 shares. Aimz Investment Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.59% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 10,398 shares. 28,703 are held by Hanson Doremus Invest Mngmt. Usa Fincl Portformulas Corporation holds 67,389 shares.

Parus Finance Uk Ltd, which manages about $313.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 9,450 shares to 96,395 shares, valued at $17.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,830 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,789 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).