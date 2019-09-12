As Facebook (FB) Share Price Rose, Stillwater Investment Management Has Trimmed by $302,208 Its Stake; Waverton Investment Management LTD Lifted Jp Morgan Chase Com Us$1 (Us Quote) (JPM) Holding

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase Com Us$1 (Us Quote) (JPM) by 5.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought 50,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 1.05M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $117.94 million, up from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase Com Us$1 (Us Quote) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $374.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $117.19. About 9.71 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 06/03/2018 – JPMorgan Head of Russian Research Kantarovich Said to Leave Bank; 07/03/2018 – NKT HOLDING: J.P. MORGAN ASSET HOLDS SHORT POSITION AT 1.37%; 19/04/2018 – JPMorgan at Marketing Event Hosted By Capital Alpha Today; 14/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS TO HIRE PEOPLE, LEND TO BUSINESS IN CHINA; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Revenue on a Managed Basis $28.52B; 14/03/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM CO CENX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $18; 29/03/2018 – Wall St Weekahead-Eager for calming news, investors look to earnings; 11/04/2018 – REMY COINTREAU RCOP.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 118 FROM EUR 113; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Down 23% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CEO JAMIE DIMON COMMENTS IN LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS

Stillwater Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Investment Management Llc sold 1,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 25,555 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.93M, down from 27,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $537.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $188.49. About 11.56 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s pain could be blockchain’s gain, says analyst; 22/05/2018 – WORKING TO GIVE PEOPLE IMPORTANT NEW CONTROLS IN ADDITION TO GDPR – ZUCKERBERG; 21/03/2018 – Zuckerberg says Facebook made mistakes on user data; 10/04/2018 – 04/10 The Cable- China, Russia, and Facebook (Audio); 20/03/2018 – Facebook said Monday it was hiring a digital forensic firm to conduct an audit of Cambridge Analytica. By Tuesday morning, Facebook’s audit had already hit a roadblock; 16/05/2018 – LBC Breaking: Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has agreed to give evidence to the European Parliament, the Parliament’s; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK’S ZUCKERBERG CONCLUDES CONFERENCE CALL WITH THE MEDIA; 08/03/2018 – Facebook’s Ever-Growing Data Center Plans Reach Atlanta — Barron’s Blog; 20/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Spurned advances may have provoked Texas shooting; 02/05/2018 – United States Credit Czar and FICO Grand Poobah David Howe Deletes Facebook Forever, SubscriberWise Confirms

Waverton Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.07 billion and $1.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc Ads Each Repr 0.10 Ord Class ‘A’ Share (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 314,445 shares to 29,826 shares, valued at $3.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc by 2,972 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,827 shares, and cut its stake in British American Tobacco Ord 25P Adr (NYSEMKT:BTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oak Ridge Ltd Company has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Quinn Opportunity Prns Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.74% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & has 99,103 shares. The Alberta – Canada-based Qv Investors has invested 2.43% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Boussard Gavaudan Invest Mngmt Llp reported 56 shares. Strategic Llc has 48,093 shares for 2.05% of their portfolio. The Minnesota-based Jnba Financial Advisors has invested 0.29% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 80,147 are held by Quantbot Technology Lp. Toth Fin Advisory accumulated 2,110 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Tortoise Investment Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 5,197 shares. Miller Investment Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 16,050 shares. 24,351 are held by Towercrest. Mercer Cap Advisers has invested 0.81% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Confluence Wealth Management holds 14,791 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Com reported 98,151 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bankshares Of America De holds 16.31M shares. Rnc Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 19,416 shares. Cullinan Assocs holds 125,800 shares. Incline Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 155,669 shares or 6.19% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 1.17% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Convergence Inv Ltd Com has 0.24% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 5,088 shares. First Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 1.63% or 4.48 million shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Com invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The North Carolina-based Endowment Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 1.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Towercrest Capital holds 0.34% or 6,171 shares in its portfolio. Duff Phelps Invest Management holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 26,265 shares. 952,899 were reported by Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc. Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank & Trust holds 0.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 1,772 shares. Wade G W & holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 18,249 shares. Decatur Management reported 2.97% stake.

