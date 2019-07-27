As Facebook (FB) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Whale Rock Capital Management Lifted Position; As American Express Co (AXP) Valuation Rose, Holder Prudential Plc Has Decreased Its Stake

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc bought 74,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.23M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $204.20M, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $570.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43 million shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 08/04/2018 – Facebook has spent the last couple of weeks trying to transform its public image; 16/05/2018 – The smart money is betting Facebook will not suffer lasting effects from its Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 23/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ACTING CEO SAYS BEGAN PROCESS OF SEARCHING FOR AND REMOVING ANY DERIVATIVES OF THE RAW DATA IN ITS SYSTEM AFTER FACEBOOK’S REQUEST; 04/04/2018 – LBC Breaking: Facebook says the information of up to 87 million people, mostly in the US, may have been “improperly shared”; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK MAKING ITS TERMS & DATA POLICY CLEARER; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK: TO MAKE CONTROLS EASIER TO FIND AND USE FOR PRIVACY; 25/04/2018 – Users should make context and intentions clear to avoid having their posts taken down, according to Facebook Head of Global Policy Management Monika Bickert; 22/03/2018 – However, Walden isn’t necessarily championing tough regulation of Facebook and the industry; 24/05/2018 – Facebook accused of `anti-competitive’ behaviour; 22/03/2018 – Here’s the transcript of Recode’s interview with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg about the Cambridge Analytica controversy and more:

Prudential Plc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 11.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc sold 365,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.85 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $311.73M, down from 3.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $126.78. About 4.22M shares traded or 33.69% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.7B; 23/03/2018 – TechCrunch: American Express quietly acquired UK fintech startup Cake for $13.3M; 25/04/2018 – American Express Advances in Effort to Access China Market; 14/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4; Presale Issued; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO RISE IN QTRLY EXPENSES PRIMARILY REFLECTED GROWTH IN REWARDS EXPENSES, OTHER COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH INCREASED CARD MEMBER SPENDING; 17/05/2018 – American Express Chief Executive Officer to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Average Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April; 16/04/2018 – CROSS-BRAND LOYALTY PROGRAM PLENTI SAYS PLENTI PROGRAM WILL END ON JULY 10, 2018; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS STATEMENT REGARDING ORBITZ CYBER ATTACK; 16/05/2018 – American Express Co at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23 billion and $29.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 386,880 shares to 1.18 million shares, valued at $131.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 229,302 shares in the quarter, for a total of 810,702 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.29 million activity.

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16 billion and $5.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 258,978 shares to 1.27M shares, valued at $137.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 403,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 349,095 shares, and cut its stake in Shopify Inc.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $3.19 million activity. 5,300 shares were sold by Cox Christopher K, worth $795,000. $788,374 worth of stock was sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31.