As Facebook (FB) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Sand Hill Global Advisors Upped Its Stake; Financial Architects Holds Holding in Facebook (FB)

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc bought 3,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,058 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.68 million, up from 42,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $568.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $199.21. About 12.96 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg just lost $9 billion in wealth $FB; 18/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-FACEBOOK TO CHANGE TERMS FOR USERS, LIMITING EFFECT OF NEW EU PRIVACY LAW; 24/04/2018 – Facebook earnings mean Facebook gets to talk about something besides Cambridge Analytica For at least one day, Facebook might be able to get out from under its Cambridge Analytica shadow; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg aims to pacify U.S. lawmakers; 11/04/2018 – The traders reveal if they “liked” or “disliked” $FB CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony; 03/04/2018 – New York Post: Street artist taunts Schumer over his daughter’s Facebook job; 04/04/2018 – Teknor Apex Appoints M. Holland Company as Primary Distributor of Creamid™ and Duramid™; 06/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O SUPPORTS HONEST ADS ACT, U.S. PROPOSAL TO REGULATE INTERNET POLITICAL ADS -CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG IN POST; 24/04/2018 – Facebook earnings mean Facebook gets to talk about something besides Cambridge Analytica; 03/05/2018 – ITALY COMMS AUTHORITY MET FACEBOOK OFFICIALS ON PRIVACY

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 4093.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 16,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,773 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80M, up from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $568.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $199.21. About 12.96 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – Facebook makes an ex-FCC chairman its US public policy chief after data scandal; 16/03/2018 – Facebook suspends political data analytics firm that worked on Trump’s presidential campaign; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg prepares for a grilling in Brussels; 25/05/2018 – EU states agree rules to make search engines pay for news; 05/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS STILL UNWARE IF CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA HAS DATA; 27/03/2018 – Snapchat is building the same kind of data-sharing API that just got Facebook into trouble; 02/05/2018 – David Nather: Exclusive: Facebook commits to civil rights audit, political bias review; 23/04/2018 – Facebook’s Next Headache: European Regulators — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Facebook Aims for Tighter Integration with the Enterprise; 05/04/2018 – US News: U.S. Congressional Panels Probe Whether Russia Got Facebook Data

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $587.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (EZM) by 8,583 shares to 117,643 shares, valued at $4.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1,459 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Barrons.com which released: “Facebook Stock Flies After Analyst Calls It the Cheapest Internet Stock – Barron’s” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours: Facebook Crypto Needs Fed Help, T-Mobile to Join S&P 500 – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook (FB) Stock Moves -0.33%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Bitcoin on Another 2017 Run-Up? – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook Earnings: Mark Your Calendar – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $13.54 million activity. 55,000 shares were sold by Sandberg Sheryl, worth $7.97M. The insider Cox Christopher K sold 5,300 shares worth $795,000. Wehner David M. had sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Koshinski Asset reported 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 5.30M are held by Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corp. Markel Corp owns 144,080 shares. Money Mngmt Limited Liability reported 8,073 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Southpoint Advsrs LP stated it has 3.54% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). King Luther Cap Mgmt Corp has 0.38% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 8.42 million shares stake. Research has 0.13% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fcg Ltd Company has invested 0.35% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Srb has 0.07% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The Texas-based Utd Ser Automobile Association has invested 1.25% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Stanley Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 3.23% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ftb Advsr reported 0.2% stake. Sfe Invest Counsel holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3,640 shares. Westover Capital Lc reported 2,389 shares stake.

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $979.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,436 shares to 15,559 shares, valued at $2.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 99,314 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,904 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $13.54 million activity. $788,374 worth of stock was sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31. Cox Christopher K sold $2.39 million worth of stock. Another trade for 55,000 shares valued at $7.97M was made by Sandberg Sheryl on Wednesday, January 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stillwater Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.06% or 1,675 shares in its portfolio. Contrarius Mgmt Limited invested in 1.08 million shares. Shellback Capital Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 35,000 shares. Hardman Johnston Glob Llc stated it has 0.39% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Covington Mgmt accumulated 55,883 shares. Moreover, Axiom Int Ltd Liability De has 1.27% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cadence Natl Bank Na has invested 0.16% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Webster National Bank & Trust N A stated it has 24,553 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Advsrs Ltd stated it has 1.97% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Roberts Glore And Company Il holds 0.21% or 2,031 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 1.09% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Academy Management Tx has 3.85% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 99,790 shares. Cypress Management Limited Liability Company (Wy) reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Van Eck Associates stated it has 0.3% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cambridge Tru invested in 117,421 shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Google Welcomes Single Sign-On Competition From Apple – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook Kicked Out of Socially Responsible Index Over Privacy Practices – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq Today: Should We Fade the Fade? – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook bull raises on revenue acceleration – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Vanguard Information Technology ETF a Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.