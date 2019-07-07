As Facebook (FB) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Professional Advisory Services Trimmed Holding by $1.65 Million; Shareholder Winslow Evans & Crocker Lifted Equinix (EQIX) Stake

Professional Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc sold 9,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 114,995 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.17 million, down from 124,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $560.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $196.4. About 11.16M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Facebook Isn’t a Passive Player in Washington; 11/04/2018 – Tech Fix: I Downloaded the Information That Facebook Has on Me. Yikes; 01/05/2018 – Facebook is launching a dating feature, Match sinks on the news; 09/03/2018 – Sarah Frier: Facebook paid $30M-$35M for the rights, @soshnick; 16/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg to Meet With European Lawmakers on Facebook’s Use of Data; 20/03/2018 – Facebook extends fall as wider tech sector steadies; 24/04/2018 – Rep. Jeffries on Cambridge Analytica Whistleblower, Facebook (Video); 26/03/2018 – Polls find Americans are less likely to trust Facebook than rivals on personal data; 20/03/2018 – FTC to question Facebook over Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 01/05/2018 – Oculus Go, the virtual reality headset Facebook hopes will bring VR to the mainstream, is finally here

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 1428% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc bought 714 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 764 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $348,000, up from 50 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $518.18. About 138,913 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 33,146 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Griffin Asset Inc invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Grs Advsr Lc accumulated 12,200 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Co invested in 552 shares or 0% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Envestnet Asset Inc stated it has 56,705 shares. Three Peaks Management Ltd Liability has invested 1.41% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 1,268 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Ftb, a Tennessee-based fund reported 132 shares. Invesco Limited invested in 0.17% or 1.13M shares. Sands Capital Mgmt Limited Company reported 24,703 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has 0.02% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc reported 62 shares stake. Tuttle Tactical Management reported 7,157 shares stake.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60 million and $352.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,926 shares to 24,564 shares, valued at $4.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,790 shares, and cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $6.89 million activity. Schwartz Eric sold $1.35M worth of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) on Tuesday, January 15. VAN CAMP PETER sold $478,833 worth of stock or 1,257 shares. Meyers Charles J had sold 5,648 shares worth $2.15M. The insider Campbell Michael Earl sold 962 shares worth $366,798. $1.06M worth of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) shares were sold by TAYLOR KEITH D.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everett Harris Ca holds 91,318 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Renaissance Ltd Liability Co reported 171,276 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As stated it has 1.42 million shares. Academy Mgmt Tx accumulated 99,790 shares. Moreover, Palisades Hudson Asset LP has 0.23% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,156 shares. Buckingham Mgmt Inc stated it has 33,889 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Cortland Advisers Limited Liability Corp reported 2.76% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Private Advisor Grp Limited Company holds 103,574 shares. Blue Financial accumulated 28,963 shares. Melvin Capital Management LP holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 500,000 shares. United Kingdom-based Uss Mgmt Ltd has invested 3.11% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Griffin Asset Management Inc stated it has 12,762 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Savant Capital Ltd Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 9,591 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability reported 0.77% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Aperio Grp Inc Limited Co holds 1.40 million shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42B for 25.84 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $13.54 million activity. Sandberg Sheryl had sold 55,000 shares worth $7.79 million on Tuesday, January 8. $124,035 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Stretch Colin. Shares for $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31.