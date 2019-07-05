As Facebook (FB) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Ntv Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding by $326,190; Amp Capital Investors LTD Has Decreased Sei Investments Co (SEIC) Position by $2.53 Million; Market Value Rose

Ntv Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ntv Asset Management Llc sold 1,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,873 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81 million, down from 24,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ntv Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $562.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $197.2. About 10.25 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 01/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook won’t be paying publishers an annual fee for their stuff; 04/04/2018 – Facebook Admits Up to 87M People Affected by Cambridge Analytica (Video); 10/04/2018 – Philippines’ leader did not buy data to win election – spokesman; 16/03/2018 – Row over Breivik massacre threatens Norway’s justice minister, cabinet; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises about 200 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Between fake news and data harvesting, Facebook has no way to win; 17/04/2018 – JGP Global Adds AB InBev, Exits Facebook, Cuts Kraft Heinz: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Facebook could inadvertently benefit from new European privacy rules; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.2 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 08/04/2018 – The Week Ahead: New Long-Term Economic Forecast and Facebook Founder Testimony

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased its stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by 53.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd sold 48,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,828 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23M, down from 91,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Sei Investments Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $56.7. About 252,752 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 19.91% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 18/04/2018 – SEI to Announce First-Quarter 2018 Earnings on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 21/03/2018 – BMO Wealth Management Adopts SEI Wealth Platform; 12/03/2018 – Demand for More Personalized Advice Prompts Financial Advisors to Shift Towards Coplanning Model, SEI Research Shows; 29/05/2018 – SEI’s Codify Continues Exploration of Cutting-Edge RegTech and LegTech Applications; 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q EPS 86C; 25/04/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS CO – QTRLY REVENUES $405.6 MLN, UP 13%; 26/03/2018 – SEI Enhances Technology for Improved Wealth Management Decision-Making; 07/03/2018 SEI and Synechron Join Forces for Blockchain Utilization; 20/03/2018 – SEI – ANNOUNCED PARTNERSHIP WITH QUOVO; SEI WILL IMPLEMENT DATA-AGGREGATION APPLICATIONS THAT WILL PROVIDE REAL-TIME ACCOUNT INFORMATION; 14/05/2018 – Bremer Bank Adopts SEI Wealth Platform

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 3 insider sales for $1.22 million activity. 1,500 SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) shares with value of $75,165 were sold by WITHROW WAYNE.

More notable recent SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Interesting SEIC Put And Call Options For July 19th – Nasdaq” on May 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Axos Financial Gets OCC Nod for Nationwide’s Deposit Buyout – Nasdaq” published on September 25, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Tencent Music, Starbucks And Under Armour In Focus – Seeking Alpha” on December 08, 2018. More interesting news about SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SEI Announces Comprehensive Online Solution For Private Fund Investor Transaction Processing – GlobeNewswire” published on January 06, 2017 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Rockland Trust Investment Management Group Adopts SEI Wealth Platform – PR Newswire” with publication date: September 06, 2018.

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $17.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 7,310 shares to 78,822 shares, valued at $3.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 24,196 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,133 shares, and has risen its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Analysts await SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, up 5.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.75 per share. SEIC’s profit will be $122.09M for 17.94 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by SEI Investments Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold SEIC shares while 110 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 102.76 million shares or 3.62% less from 106.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miles Capital owns 15,297 shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 57,159 shares. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Aus, a Australia-based fund reported 200 shares. 51,949 were accumulated by Zeke Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 34,600 shares stake. Logan Capital Mngmt accumulated 0.03% or 8,687 shares. 204 are owned by Signaturefd Ltd. Utah Retirement Systems invested 0.02% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). 42,383 are held by Fjarde Ap. Cap Impact Advsrs Ltd Co invested in 0.44% or 21,554 shares. Brown Advisory has invested 0.01% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). First Manhattan reported 4,010 shares. Livingston Group Asset Mgmt Comm (Operating As Southport Capital Management) reported 11,800 shares. Btim, Massachusetts-based fund reported 331,538 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv accumulated 56,677 shares.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 insider sales for $21.33 million activity. Sandberg Sheryl also sold $7.97M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, January 23. 15,900 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $2.39M were sold by Cox Christopher K. Wehner David M. also sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, January 31.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42B for 25.95 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palladium Lc accumulated 0.52% or 43,585 shares. Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 1.11% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lockheed Martin Invest Management Communication accumulated 4,400 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Hillsdale Investment Management Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Leonard Green Partners Limited Partnership accumulated 60,000 shares. Kj Harrison reported 16,152 shares. Wedge Cap L Lp Nc owns 2,013 shares. 911,675 were accumulated by Sustainable Growth Advisers L P. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Limited Liability Company Il has 155,918 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. Pnc Fin Services stated it has 1.60M shares. Arrowgrass Cap Partners (Us) Limited Partnership has invested 0.39% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). North Carolina-based Triangle Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.21% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mirador Cap Prtn Ltd Partnership owns 22,998 shares for 2.08% of their portfolio. Alpha Windward Lc owns 602 shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Barrons.com which released: “Facebook Stock Flies After Analyst Calls It the Cheapest Internet Stock – Barron’s” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Blockchain Gains Momentum as Tech Giants Advance Efforts – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Importance Of Dataism In The Future Of Freight Hauling – Benzinga” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Big Tech About to Be Regulated? – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy the FANG Stocks Sell-Off? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 05, 2019.