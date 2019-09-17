As Facebook (FB) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Covington Capital Management Upped Stake; Inphi (IPHI) Share Value Rose While Capital Research Global Investors Trimmed Its Position by $1.55 Million

Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 5.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management bought 3,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 59,220 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.43 million, up from 55,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $536.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $188.08. About 9.35 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 29/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg disavows memo saying all user growth is good; 20/03/2018 – U.S. Government Has ‘Unbelievable Case Against Facebook,’ Says Zell (Video); 19/03/2018 – People are seeing Facebook isn’t the ‘fun and games, innocent place they thought’: Roger McNamee; 12/04/2018 – Market-beating value investor Bill Nygren is long Facebook, GE; 19/03/2018 – Facebook has denied any data breach, saying that no systems were infiltrated and no passwords or sensitive information were hacked; 28/05/2018 – Facebook is now labeling political ads to try and prevent another Russian situation. Via @KurtWagner8:; 18/04/2018 – Facebook is dealing with the fallout of revelations that a political research firm was able to access the personal data of millions of Facebook users for political marketing; 25/04/2018 – Facebook Pledges to Curb Abuses Before 2018 Elections: TOPLive; 19/04/2018 – Facebook’s facial recognition tech could fall foul of new EU data rules, a top watchdog says; 19/03/2018 – LASRY: FACEBOOK SHOULD BE REGULATED LIKE A UTILITY

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its stake in Inphi Corp (IPHI) by 0.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors sold 31,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.94% . The institutional investor held 3.41M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $170.61 million, down from 3.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Inphi Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $62.81. About 515,763 shares traded. Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) has risen 88.51% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 88.51% the S&P500. Some Historical IPHI News: 24/04/2018 – Inphi 1Q Loss $23M; 15/05/2018 – Inphi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – lnphi and lnnovium Announce Multiple Industry-leading 100G-400G Data Center Solutions; 24/04/2018 – INPHI 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 5.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 4.9C; 24/04/2018 – Inphi 1Q Loss/Shr 53c; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Buys New 5.1% Position in Inphi; 13/03/2018 – lnphi Announces Production Availability of 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform for Hyperscale Cloud Deployments; 22/03/2018 – Inphi 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform Named Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program; 24/04/2018 – Inphi Sees 2Q Adj EPS 12c-Adj EPS 14c; 24/04/2018 – Inphi 1Q Rev $60.1M

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.04 EPS, up 42.86% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by Inphi Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% negative EPS growth.

