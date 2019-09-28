As Facebook (FB) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Trimmed by $5.72 Million Its Position; Allen Holding Position in Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Lifted by $4.70 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 17.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp sold 29,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 144,703 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.93 million, down from 174,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $505.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 14.66 million shares traded or 2.46% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – Firms start to pull Facebook ads following data scandal; 19/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O : DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS IT WOULDN’T BE SURPRISED TO HEAR A CAUTIOUS REVENUE OUTLOOK FROM FACEBOOK ON THE CALL; 02/04/2018 – Singapore ministerial panel wants next gov’t to make decision on Lee family home; 30/05/2018 – German data official to “react appropriately” to Facebook data exchange; 10/04/2018 – The notes say Zuckerberg should not say that Facebook already does everything required under the European Union’s upcoming General Data Protection Regulation rules; 13/04/2018 – Will Facebook be regulated?; 20/03/2018 – Facebook is worth more in the market than J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs combined:; 06/03/2018 – Google, Facebook Ad Power Poised for New French Investigation; 27/03/2018 – Kitco: Facebook’s Zuckerberg To Testify Before U.S. Congress; 21/03/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS WILL LEARN FROM THIS TO SECURE FACEBOOK FURTHER

Allen Holding Inc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Holding Inc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 200,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.44M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Holding Inc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $52.33. About 7.80 million shares traded or 13.35% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares dive in wild ride following early release of incorrect earnings; 29/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Sale of Special Call of Duty®: WWII Fear Not Pack to Support the Placement of Veterans into High; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q EPS 65c; 18/04/2018 – Call of Duty® Alexa Skill Launches Today for Call of Duty: WWII; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 19/04/2018 – Activision Joins Forces with USO to Celebrate Service Members; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 02/04/2018 – Luminosity Take CWL Birmingham Open Championship; 09/03/2018 – Wumpa Fruit for Everyone! Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Makes Its Way to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Steam for the First Time!; 16/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD SAYS IS PARTNERING WITH NIELSEN TO MEASURE AND VALUE ESPORTS BRAND INVESTMENTS ACROSS THE CO’S MULTIPLE LEAGUES & TITLES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 58 investors sold ATVI shares while 188 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 643.56 million shares or 0.12% less from 644.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 6,823 were accumulated by Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Group Incorporated Ltd Liability. First State Bank Of Omaha reported 64,061 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.17% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Mitchell Capital Com accumulated 34,713 shares. Williams Jones And Assocs Ltd Liability reported 4,320 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Creative Planning stated it has 0.01% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.04% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). 100,090 are owned by Sector Pension Board. Jupiter Asset Management Limited reported 7,390 shares. Stephens Ar, Arkansas-based fund reported 62,931 shares. Eqis Capital Management holds 6,161 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Qs Ltd Co reported 27,781 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Research has 0.02% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 89,644 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested in 85,000 shares or 0.22% of the stock. First Personal Svcs stated it has 180 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 44,000 shares to 194,000 shares, valued at $15.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) by 244,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 912,584 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 22.82 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.