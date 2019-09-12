As Facebook (FB) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Coldstream Capital Management Boosted Its Position; Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Holder Union Bankshares Cut Its Holding by $321,051 as Valuation Declined

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 19.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc bought 1,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 10,394 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.01 million, up from 8,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $539.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $189.07. About 5.35M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/05/2018 – jason miller: Sources: Facebook Has Fired Multiple Employees for Snooping on Users; 20/03/2018 – FTC Is Probing Facebook Over Use of Personal Data by Analytics Firm Cambridge Analytica; 23/03/2018 – Beijing has blocked many U.S. internet companies, like Facebook and Google, so they have very small businesses in the country; 17/05/2018 – FACEBOOK: ANNOUNCING NEW ELECTION PARTNERSHIP WITH ATLANTIC COU; 12/04/2018 – Companies like Google, Apple and Facebook are signing a relatively new type of deal that supports new U.S. renewable energy projects; 19/03/2018 – Stamos has been a vocal advocate for investigating and disclosing Russian activity on Facebook and for increasing corporate responsibility in the tech world; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Egypt’s top religious leader issues fatwa against buying Facebook `likes’; 19/04/2018 – Facebook’s facial recognition tech could fall foul of new EU data rules, a top watchdog says; 09/05/2018 – Facebook announced earlier this month it’s prepping a separate dating feature to live inside the core Facebook app; 28/03/2018 – Apple seeks to take advantage of Facebook’s woes

Union Bankshares Corp decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 7.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp sold 3,117 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 38,352 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.97 million, down from 41,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $98.14. About 229,427 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts to Spin Off S.P. Richards, Which Will Then Merge With Essendant; 16/05/2018 – Essendant Confirms Receipt Of Two Proposals: An Unsolicited All-Cash Offer From Staples, Inc. And A Contingent Cash Payment From Genuine Parts Company As An Enhancement To The Agreed Upon Merger; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – GENUINE PARTS TO SEPARATE S.P. RICHARDS INTO STANDALONE CO & SPIN OFF STANDALONE CO TO GENUINE PARTS’ SHAREHOLDERS, FOLLOWED BY MERGER OF ESSENDANT, SPUN-OFF CO; 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge with Genuine Parts Co. Business; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON APRIL 27, GOT LETTER FROM ESSENDANT INDICATING ESSENDANT’S BOARD DETERMINED STAPLES’ $11.50/SHARE IN CASH PROPOSAL WAS NOT A “SUPERIOR PROPOSAL”; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – DEAL CREATES A CO WITH PRO FORMA 2017 NET SALES OF ABOUT $7 BLN, $300 MLN IN ADJUSTED EBITDA, 4.2% ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGINS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Genuine Parts Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPC); 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Backs 2018 Adj EPS $5.60-Adj EPS $5.75; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q EPS $1.20; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – IN TRANSACTIONS IN MERGER DEAL & SEPARATION DEAL, GPC TO TRANSFER CERTAIN WHOLLY OWNED UNITS ENGAGED IN BUSINESS PRODUCTS GROUP TO SPINCO

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $744.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 49,878 shares to 73,693 shares, valued at $6.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,447 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold GPC shares while 183 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 108.10 million shares or 0.15% less from 108.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.05% stake. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.11% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 10,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Destination Wealth Mgmt reported 378 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Com accumulated 286,800 shares. Cullen Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 728,485 shares or 2.95% of its portfolio. Delta Asset Limited Liability Company Tn holds 0.01% or 635 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Advisors has 14,562 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Llc reported 20,100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 84,484 were reported by Qs Investors Limited Liability Co. First Merchants holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 22,670 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc has 0.89% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 1.34 million shares. Ent Services accumulated 41 shares or 0% of the stock. Ellington Management Grp Incorporated Ltd Company owns 2,700 shares. Blair William & Company Il holds 0.01% or 18,390 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $495,050 activity.

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $216.65M for 16.69 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual EPS reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Par Capital Management Inc invested 1.16% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Central Retail Bank reported 11,202 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Taconic LP owns 200,000 shares for 3.1% of their portfolio. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel holds 2.23% or 88,808 shares in its portfolio. Mechanics State Bank Tru Department invested in 1,220 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Wellington Shields Company Limited Liability holds 0.29% or 3,210 shares. Rbf Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1.68% or 86,700 shares. Mirador Cap LP invested in 20,290 shares. Redmond Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.9% or 10,850 shares. Zacks Invest Management stated it has 0.32% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hartford Investment Mngmt reported 293,716 shares. 198 are owned by Shamrock Asset Mgmt Llc. 152,038 were accumulated by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management. Kensico Cap Management holds 1.74% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 496,400 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 1.86% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VXF) by 47,661 shares to 360,694 shares, valued at $42.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VV) by 6,711 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 643,600 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO).