As Facebook (FB) Share Price Rose, Seatown Holdings Increased Position; Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Has Raised Its Holding in Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) by $430,080 as Stock Price Declined

Seatown Holdings increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1271.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 194,151 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.36M, up from 14,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $182.59. About 13.06 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 24/04/2018 – Academic behind Facebook scandal says it’s ‘unlikely’ data was used to help Trump campaign; 19/03/2018 – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK & ADOBE; 10/04/2018 – 04/10 The Cable- China, Russia, and Facebook (Audio); 08/05/2018 – Mike Schroepfer, Facebook’s CTO, is managing a new group called “New Platforms and Infra.” This group will include efforts like VR, augmented reality and the newly formed blockchain group. 9/; 22/03/2018 – Zuckerberg Says Facebook Probe Into Apps Won’t Uncover All Data Abuse; 04/04/2018 – ET NOW: BREAKING: Facebook gives country-wise breakup of people whose information may have been improperly shared with Cam…; 19/03/2018 – The monetization options could potentially lure more creators away from Facebook; 19/03/2018 – Google and Facebook have banned cryptocurrency ads – but these networks still haven’t; 13/04/2018 – Bits: Kevin’s Week in Tech: Another Facebook-Free Edition; 16/03/2018 – Facebook bans political data analytics firm that did work for Trump

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) by 6.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 10,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 159,550 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82 million, up from 149,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Charles Schwab Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $36.56. About 7.50M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 20/04/2018 – Fort Worth Press: Reports: Charles Schwab to announce Colonial sponsorship plan; 20/03/2018 – Brd of Governors: Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by The Charles Schwab Corporation; 29/03/2018 – Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Closes Above 50-D-MA: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – AdvisorHub: Schwab Terminates Custody Agreement with Great Lakes & Atlantic; 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS WERE $3.33 TRILLION AS OF MONTH-END FEBRUARY, UP 15% FROM FEBRUARY 2017; 20/03/2018 – Fed Enforcements: Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by The Charles Schwab Corporation – March 20, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Closes Above 50D-MA: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB – CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET ASSETS AT $248 BLN AT QUARTER-END; STILL ANTICIPATE CROSSING $250 BLN THRESHOLD IN FIRST HALF OF 2018; 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – AVERAGE INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS ON COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET WERE $239.9 BLN IN FEB, UP 11% FROM FEB 2017; 07/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Charles Schwab Corporation at ‘A’/’F1’; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Co holds 0.17% or 1.70 million shares. Massachusetts Financial Svcs Ma accumulated 0.09% or 5.08 million shares. 248,151 are owned by Mufg Americas. Segment Wealth Limited Com accumulated 0.85% or 93,952 shares. Quantres Asset Management Limited invested in 0.3% or 9,700 shares. Riggs Asset Managment holds 450 shares. Stonebridge Lc reported 60,388 shares. 5,978 were reported by Howe And Rusling. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al reported 0.03% stake. Gofen & Glossberg Llc Il has 261,513 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc has 118,932 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Gradient Invs Limited Liability Co holds 12,425 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. London Of Virginia reported 1.38 million shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv stated it has 51,967 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 189,976 shares.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77M and $804.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9,845 shares to 79,967 shares, valued at $12.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blue Hills Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK) by 46,834 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,119 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $215,617 activity. 2,500 shares valued at $115,250 were bought by Ruffel Charles A. on Friday, May 3.

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $848.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 14,063 shares to 162,465 shares, valued at $8.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 155,138 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 440,520 shares, and cut its stake in Zuora Inc.