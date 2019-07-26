As Facebook (FB) Share Price Rose, Robertson Opportunity Capital Has Increased Its Position by $1.13 Million; Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Share Value Declined While Mackay Shields Boosted Holding by $1.50 Million

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 21.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 3,478 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,788 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.52M, up from 16,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $8.17 during the last trading session, reaching $509.3. About 877,794 shares traded or 64.40% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 16/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees FY EPS $14.95-EPS $15.45; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 16/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Celebrates The Power Of Paint By Transforming More Than 200 Community Spaces; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED NET SALES INCREASED 43.6% IN QUARTER TO A RECORD $3.97 BLN; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 REV VIEW $17.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview; 27/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 38.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc bought 6,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 24,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07 million, up from 17,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $572.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $3.95 during the last trading session, reaching $200.71. About 39.89 million shares traded or 136.63% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Says Facebook Collects Internet Data on Non-Users; 20/03/2018 – Facebook: The Case for Not Getting Ahead of the Story — Barrons.com; 09/04/2018 – Cambridge Analytica whistleblower says Facebook users’ data could be stored in Russia; 10/04/2018 – Senator Kennedy of Louisiana criticized Facebook’s user agreement during a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees on Tuesday; 01/05/2018 – Watch LIVE as Mark Zuckerberg delivers the keynote address at the annual Facebook F8 developers conference; 12/04/2018 – Uganda plans tax on social media use from July, rights activists cry foul; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Female factor; 19/03/2018 – Democratic senator asks Zuckerberg about Facebook data; 21/03/2018 – It’s finally here. Read Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s full statement on the company’s privacy scandal; 14/03/2018 – Facebook removes far-right group Britain First from social media site

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity.

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) CEO John Morikis on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “As Predicted, JetBlue Beats On Earnings And Revenue; Chart Says Wait – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Sherwin-Williams Earnings: SHW Stock Soars Despite Revenue Miss – Investorplace.com” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Sherwin-Williams, Stanley Black & Decker, and Harley-Davidson Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Trust Na reported 9,203 shares. Adams Natural Resource Fund has 1.72% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 23,600 shares. Allen Ltd Llc accumulated 0.78% or 57,592 shares. The North Carolina-based Saybrook Nc has invested 3.68% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Beese Fulmer Invest Mgmt owns 0.29% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 3,412 shares. Diamond Hill Cap Management reported 30,798 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Sit Invest Assocs holds 28,795 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Moreover, Suncoast Equity Mngmt has 0.05% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 503 shares. Moreover, North Amer has 0.09% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 1,265 shares. Montag A And Associates Inc, a Georgia-based fund reported 565 shares. Williams Jones & Assoc Ltd Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Amp Cap Invsts holds 38,372 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Maple Management invested in 1,249 shares or 0.13% of the stock. 1,083 are held by Jump Trading Ltd Liability Co. Clearbridge Ltd Liability reported 15,969 shares.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $13.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 18,280 shares to 73,865 shares, valued at $8.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE) by 61,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,261 shares, and cut its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Stocks to Trade After Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Video Ad Push, User Growth to Aid Facebook’s (FB) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “6 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Bet on Facebook Stock Ahead of This Monthâ€™s Earnings Report – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “As FTC settles with Facebook, NC continues to investigate how company handled user data – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $3.19 million activity. Another trade for 4,761 shares valued at $788,374 was sold by Wehner David M.. 5,300 shares were sold by Cox Christopher K, worth $795,000.

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc, which manages about $198.57M and $163.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 65,400 shares to 130,800 shares, valued at $13.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ceva Inc (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 37,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,200 shares, and cut its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:TSEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dowling Yahnke Limited holds 0.68% or 42,524 shares in its portfolio. The Florida-based Raymond James Financial Serv Advsr has invested 0.28% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hillsdale Invest Management owns 1,430 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tortoise Inv Limited Com owns 778 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Sadoff Mgmt Limited Company owns 1,969 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bristol John W New York invested 2.06% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, National Pension Service has 1.45% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 83,417 were accumulated by Hudson Bay Mngmt L P. Moreover, Adirondack Trust has 0.88% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 6,639 shares. Highland Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.89% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc has invested 0.82% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Alta Capital Mgmt Lc, Utah-based fund reported 492,937 shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 318,221 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Kwmg Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 608 shares. Fcg Advsr Limited Company invested 0.35% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).