As Facebook (FB) Share Price Rose, Matthew 25 Management Has Raised Holding by $913,000; Jacobs & Co Has Increased Its Electronic Arts (EA) Position by $316,938

Jacobs & Co increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co bought 3,138 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 46,337 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71M, up from 43,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $92.82. About 2.40M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 23/05/2018 – GameFly Announces Games-by-Mail Subscription Service Remains in Place Following Electronic Arts Announcement; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS: BLAKE JORGENSEN TO BECOME COO & CFO; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $139 FROM $130; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q EPS 64c; 20/03/2018 – S&P: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects View EA’s Leverage Will Remain Under 1.5x; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET BOOKINGS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.55 BILLION; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 23/05/2018 – GAMEFLY: MAIL SUBSCRIPTIONS REMAIN AFTER ELECTRONIC ARTS DEAL; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates

Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 6.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp bought 5,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 93,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.50M, up from 87,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $584.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $204.87. About 13.93M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/05/2018 – Trove of Russian-Backed Facebook Ads Show 2016 Strategy at Work; 11/04/2018 – Second day of U.S. congressional hearings awaits Facebook CEO Zuckerberg; 19/03/2018 – Facebook wants to further lure video creators away from competitors like YouTube; 21/03/2018 – COLUMN-Yahoo securities case bodes ill for Facebook in investor class action: Frankel; 09/03/2018 – FACEBOOK GAINS EXCLUSIVE VIDEO RIGHTS TO 25 WEEKDAY MLB GAMES; 02/05/2018 – WKBT News 8: BREAKING: Cambridge Analytica, the firm at the middle of Facebook’s privacy scandal, has filed for bankruptcy; 28/03/2018 – Facebook Frozen Out at Big European Bank — Barron’s Blog; 06/04/2018 – Russia asked Facebook to explain curbs on some media accounts -RIA; 30/05/2018 – Industry giants Apple, Amazon, Google, and Facebook were all founded by first or second generation immigrants; 05/04/2018 – U.K.’S ICO SAYS FACEBOOK HAS BEEN COOPERATING WITH IT

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $11.16 million activity. Cox Christopher K had sold 5,300 shares worth $795,000 on Wednesday, January 30. $7.97M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Sandberg Sheryl. Wehner David M. also sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares.

Matthew 25 Management Corp, which manages about $821.26 million and $267.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 40,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $17.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,500 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A (BRKA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks holds 0.17% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 198,326 shares. Fagan Assocs Incorporated has invested 3.19% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The California-based San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) has invested 0.36% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The United Kingdom-based Fundsmith Llp has invested 6.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability invested in 0.23% or 3,814 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability stated it has 94,979 shares. Eagle Ridge Mngmt reported 1,269 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Dock Street Asset accumulated 62,177 shares. Riggs Asset Managment has 6,828 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Mckinley Capital Management Limited Company Delaware owns 191,572 shares or 2.3% of their US portfolio. Kemper Master Retirement Trust holds 4.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 37,900 shares. Moreover, Bloom Tree Prtn Limited Liability Company has 6.08% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 335,010 shares. Convergence Invest Prtnrs Ltd stated it has 4,978 shares. Dorsey Whitney holds 4,216 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Profund Lc reported 2.09% stake.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.65 million activity. $114,710 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) was sold by Miele Laura on Friday, February 1. Shares for $306,330 were sold by Schatz Jacob J.. Bruzzo Chris sold $1.23 million worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 3.07M shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advsr has 225 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group accumulated 22.07 million shares. Crossover V holds 609,035 shares or 70.09% of its portfolio. Allstate invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 15,200 were reported by Kj Harrison And Prtnrs. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.02% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Ubs Oconnor Limited Company owns 146,556 shares. Miracle Mile Lc holds 0.14% or 17,444 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 4 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bailard has invested 0.21% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Davenport And Limited Liability holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 53,341 shares. Patten Patten Tn reported 0.14% stake. Fincl Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Moreover, Decatur has 1.1% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).