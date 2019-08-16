As Facebook (FB) Share Price Rose, Holder Wildcat Capital Management Lifted Stake; As Great Westn Bancorp (GWB) Share Price Declined, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Decreased by $428,730 Its Position

Wildcat Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 113.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc bought 22,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 42,053 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01M, up from 19,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $183.71. About 9.66M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Red Deer Advocate: Liberals tried pilot project with Facebook data whistleblower in 2016; 09/03/2018 – CAFC: EVERYMD.COM LLC v. FACEBOOK INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-2105 – 2018-03-09; 05/04/2018 – It comes after Facebook said that 87 million user profiles were affected in the Cambridge Analytica data breach; 24/05/2018 – FB PARTNERING WITH YOUGOV TO IDENTIFY PUBLIC DEBATE SHIFTS; 22/03/2018 – Ex-FTC Official Says Facebook Has Seriously Breached Consent Decree (Video); 08/05/2018 – Facebook to step up verification of contentious ads; 11/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Says Facebook Needs to Work on Diversity (Video); 20/03/2018 – Facebook’s auditors visited Cambridge Analytica’s offices but were told to stand down by UK authorities; 22/03/2018 – GERMANY’S BARLEY: FACEBOOK REGULATORY QUESTIONS AN EU ISSUE; 15/05/2018 – WhatsApp rolls out new group chat features

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Great Westn Bancorp Inc (GWB) by 15.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt sold 13,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 75,212 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38 million, down from 89,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Great Westn Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $30.43. About 231,676 shares traded. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) has declined 19.53% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical GWB News: 22/03/2018 – Great Western Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time ‘B-‘ Rating to Great Western Petroleum; Outlook Stable; 06/04/2018 – Great Western Mining 2017 Pretax Loss Widens on Higher Costs; Intu Properties Agrees to Extend Loan on Spain Shopping Center; 13/04/2018 – NY/NJ Port Auth: GWB Painters: Working with Nerves of Steel; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp Raises Dividend to 25c; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of American Enterprise Group, Inc.’s Subsidiaries; Upgrades Credit Ratings of Great Western; 06/03/2018 – GREAT WESTERN MINING CORPORATION – AGREEMENT HAS BEEN REACHED WITH US FORESTRY SERVICE FOR RE-COMMENCEMENT OF M4 (TARGET 4) DRILLING IN EARLY APRIL; 06/03/2018 GREAT WESTERN MINING CORPORATION – APPROVAL RECEIVED FROM US BUREAU OF LAND MANAGEMENT TO INCREASE NUMBER OF HOLES WHICH GWM CAN DRILL UNDER M2 DRILL PERMIT; 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp: Dividen to Be Paid May to Stockholders of Record as of the Close of Business May 11

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Overstock Updates tZero, Blockchain Initiatives – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook: Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Social Media Earnings: Facebook And Twitter Prepare To Share – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook: Beat Goes On – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “FB vs. ETSY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 9,137 shares. Waddell And Reed accumulated 2.17 million shares or 0.9% of the stock. Petrus Trust Lta accumulated 84,881 shares. Lateef Invest Limited Partnership reported 1,931 shares stake. Joel Isaacson And Ltd Liability Corp holds 95,969 shares or 2.33% of its portfolio. Tiger Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 8.84 million shares or 8.13% of all its holdings. Palladium Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.52% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Waters Parkerson Com Lc invested 2.35% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Strategic Glob Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.92% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Welch Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 54,589 were reported by Troy Asset Management. Howard Cap owns 129,976 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj accumulated 30,000 shares or 2.22% of the stock. Guyasuta Investment Advsrs Inc holds 0.03% or 1,749 shares. Gsa Cap Prns Llp stated it has 1,498 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $759.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 11,150 shares to 13,541 shares, valued at $939,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 10,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold GWB shares while 56 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.98 million shares or 1.58% less from 56.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jennison Assocs holds 0% of its portfolio in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) for 51,699 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 55,604 shares. Los Angeles Management And Equity Rech holds 0.01% in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) or 61,650 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De has 647,097 shares. Moreover, D E Shaw & Company Inc has 0.01% invested in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 51,223 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.08% in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). Paloma Prtnrs Management Com reported 13,230 shares stake. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). 22,333 were reported by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Legal And General Group Public Limited Co holds 0% or 148,519 shares. American Gp owns 43,238 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 46,772 shares. Arizona State Retirement invested in 87,835 shares. Ellington Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.04% or 6,600 shares.

Analysts await Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.79 EPS, up 9.72% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.72 per share. GWB’s profit will be $44.99 million for 9.63 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Great Western Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 68.09% EPS growth.