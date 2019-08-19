As Facebook (FB) Share Price Rose, Holder St Johns Investment Management Company Cut by $355,240 Its Position; Nvidia (NVDA) Stake Held by Fairfield Bush & Company

Fairfield Bush & Company increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 26.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfield Bush & Company bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 9,500 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 million, up from 7,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfield Bush & Company who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.17B market cap company. The stock increased 7.25% or $10.79 during the last trading session, reaching $159.56. About 25.38 million shares traded or 146.10% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 28/03/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars; 15/05/2018 – Avalon Adds Nvidia, Exits Tupperware, Cuts Walmart: 13F; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – CO SAYS SUPPLY SITUATION ‘IS NOW EASING’ AND CHANNEL PRICES FOR GPUS ARE NORMALIZING – CFO, CONF CALL; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING TESTING OF SELF-DRIVING CARS ON PUBLIC ROADS TO “LEARN FROM THE UBER INCIDENT”; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia Reveals Crypto Sales for First Time and Predicts Big Drop; 27/03/2018 – US News: Nvidia Suspends Self-Driving Tests Globally; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – INFERENCE GPU SHIPMENTS TO CLOUD SERVICE PROVIDERS MORE THAN DOUBLED FROM LAST QUARTER – CFO, CONF CALL; 09/04/2018 – Nvidia Rising: All Roads in AI Lead to Them, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says Nvidia’s product leadership in the gaming business makes for a strong “buy” case

St Johns Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc sold 2,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 6,212 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, down from 8,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $524.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 12.84 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – NYT: U.S. investigating Cambridge Analytica; 11/04/2018 – Sen. Baldwin: U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Failure to Protect Americans’ Personal; 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK OFFERING DIRECTORS TO APPEAR BEFORE PARL.: TELEGRAPH; 26/03/2018 – New York Post: Facebook reportedly pulled contacts and text messages from Android users; 22/05/2018 – Watch Mark Zuckerberg’s slightly contentious meeting with EU regulators about Facebook’s data practices:; 08/05/2018 – Tinder-owner Match plays down Facebook threat, revenue surges 36.4 pct; 01/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Says Facebook to Keep Building, Despite Challenges; 02/05/2018 – Adweek: Breaking: Cambridge Analytica is shutting down and declaring bankruptcy after the Facebook data controversy:…; 11/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Senator Hassan Presses Mark Zuckerberg on the Tension Between Facebook’s Profits and Its Users’ Privacy and; 27/03/2018 – @jimcramer has a suggestion for Facebook: The company should hire a special counsel to investigate its data leak scandal to show it has nothing to hide. via @cnbctech

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.67 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

St Johns Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $187.91M and $129.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 3,336 shares to 3,389 shares, valued at $311,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Fairfield Bush & Company, which manages about $437.54 million and $301.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8,255 shares to 24,677 shares, valued at $5.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 23,292 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,501 shares, and cut its stake in Bhp Billiton Limited (NYSE:BHP).