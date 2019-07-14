As Facebook (FB) Share Price Rose, Holder Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $8.30 Million; Tyvor Capital Lifted Stake in Dillards (DDS) by $1.02 Million as Shares Declined

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 450,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.01 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $584.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $204.87. About 13.93M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/04/2018 – Canada, B.C. launch joint investigation of Facebook, AggregatelQ; 15/05/2018 – Senator Investment Adds Facebook, Exits Bank of America: 13F; 30/05/2018 – But former Google, Microsoft and Facebook executives say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 24/04/2018 – Rep. Kinzinger: CBS News: A problem for Facebook users: identity scams; 17/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: APP REVIEW REOPENS FOR INSTANT GAMES, MESSENGER APPS; 19/03/2018 – FB/@fbnewsroom: Testing New Tools and Experiences for Creators; 12/05/2018 – Match Group says Facebook’s new dating feature will have “no negative impact on Tinder.” “[People don’t] want to mix Facebook with their dating lives,” says Match CEO Mandy Ginsberg; 21/03/2018 – WPEC CBS12 News: BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admits mistakes, outlines steps to protect user data in light of; 10/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says company is working with special counsel Robert Mueller in; 23/03/2018 – The battle to fix Facebook […]

Tyvor Capital Llc increased its stake in Dillards Inc (DDS) by 27.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc bought 14,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.12% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 65,517 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72 million, up from 51,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Dillards Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.69B market cap company. The stock increased 4.25% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $65.52. About 351,191 shares traded. Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) has declined 12.26% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.69% the S&P500. Some Historical DDS News: 12/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Dillard’s, Inc. IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – DILLARD’S INC DDS.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM; RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $89 FROM $60; 12/04/2018 – Fitch: Dillard’s ‘BBB-‘ Ratings Reflect Below-Industry-Avg Sales Productivity; 06/04/2018 – Long $RH. Spiking short interest sent $RH from $96 down to $76 in March. The most recent short interest stands at 43% of float (but like Dillard’s the short vs. float will immediately spike sharply higher overnight as soon as RH announces next leg of share repurchase); 17/05/2018 – Dillard’s 1Q EPS $2.89; 25/05/2018 – Footwear News: Joe Brennan, VP Shoes at Dillard’s, Retires After 33 Years; 18/05/2018 – Dillard’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Long $RH. My three #MathTrades of 2017 were $DDS, $HTZ and $RH. All three involve Cap Structure Engineering which will send them much higher. After my reports, *ALL THREE* hit multi year highs (DESPITE DRACONIAN FUNDAMENTAL SHORT THESES ON ALL !!); 17/05/2018 – Dillard’s 1Q Net $80.5M; 17/05/2018 – DILLARD’S INC – INVENTORY INCREASED 4% AT MAY 5, 2018 COMPARED TO APRIL 29, 2017

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $425.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in L Brands Inc (LTD) by 11,546 shares to 488,454 shares, valued at $13.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 18, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $45,488 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.75, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold DDS shares while 51 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 15.23 million shares or 7.17% less from 16.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement has 50,238 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 4,655 are held by Element Cap Mgmt Limited Liability. Landscape Capital Mngmt Limited Com invested in 20,462 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Guggenheim Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Aperio Grp Ltd owns 19,626 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 30,412 shares or 0% of the stock. Ing Groep Nv holds 2,832 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 641,277 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 4,273 were accumulated by Retail Bank Of Montreal Can. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 37,429 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.12% invested in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) for 174,037 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corp stated it has 0% in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Bbt Cap Limited Liability holds 0.66% in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) or 7,318 shares. Intll reported 43,623 shares.

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $373.15 million and $562.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 30,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $9.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $11.16 million activity. $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31. Another trade for 750 shares valued at $124,035 was made by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, February 13. $7.97M worth of stock was sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Wednesday, January 23.

