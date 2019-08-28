As Facebook (FB) Share Price Rose, Holder Clark Estates Has Decreased Holding; Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Stake in Dover (DOV) Trimmed by $456,444

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 42.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc sold 4,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 6,681 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $627,000, down from 11,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $89.01. About 24,225 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 26/03/2018 – Christopher M. Larocca Named CEO of Luminance and Hallmark Lighting; 20/03/2018 – Dover Picks CEO of Ag Equipment Maker CNH As New Leader; 20/03/2018 – DOVER SAYS ROBERT A. LIVINGSTON TO RETIRE; 27/03/2018 – Del Dept Health: Registration Open for Annual Volunteer Delaware Conference on April 30 in Dover; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth of 3%-4%; 20/03/2018 – DOVER IS SAID READY TO NAME RICHARD TOBIN AS CEO; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $1.9 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 6% FROM PRIOR YEAR; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – PROVIDES PRO FORMA 2018 GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, WHICH EXCLUDES APERGY; 09/05/2018 – Apergy Completes Separation from Dover; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB-‘ Rtg To CHF-Dover, LLC 2018A&B Rev Bds

Clark Estates Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 0.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc sold 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 277,045 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.18 million, down from 279,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $513.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $179.9. About 922,338 shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK’S FB.O WHATSAPP TO RAISE MINIMUM AGE IN EUROPE FROM 13 TO 16 AHEAD OF GDPR DATA LAW CHANGE; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Martin Sorrell makes comeback after short hiatus; 22/03/2018 – Facebook is still suffering from the fallout related to Cambridge Analytica; 23/03/2018 – China’s retaliatory import tariffs against the U.S. are unlikely to hit technology giants including Alphabet and Facebook; 19/03/2018 – Facebook is down 7% after a bad weekend of news; 08/05/2018 – Facebook Reorg Divides It Into 3 Divisions, Adds Blockchain Group — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – Op-Ed Columnist: Facebook Doesn’t Get It; 19/03/2018 – Facebook under pressure as U.S., EU urge probes of data practices; 10/03/2018 – Myanmar monk returns to preaching after ban, denies fuelling Rakhine violence; 18/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Facebook to change user terms, limiting effect of EU privacy law

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office Inc stated it has 0% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Csat Invest Advisory LP reported 250 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, New Mexico-based fund reported 12,233 shares. Financial Counselors holds 0.01% or 2,380 shares in its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 0.04% or 15,172 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 9,947 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.13% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Co reported 6,411 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation has 40,536 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Livingston Gp Asset Management Co (Operating As Southport Cap Management) owns 23,708 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Patten Grp holds 4,522 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. 1832 Asset Management LP stated it has 25,100 shares. Nomura Asset Management Com Ltd reported 50,994 shares. Dubuque Fincl Bank Tru holds 0.01% or 385 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt reported 18,349 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) Will Pay A 0.6% Dividend In 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Caldera Software Integrates with Adobe Textile Designer – PRNewswire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Think About Buying Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Barclays picks three industrial stocks to hold up well in volatile market – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.53 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DOV’s profit will be $222.51M for 14.54 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.92% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.18 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook: A Warning You Might Want To Heed – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Libra Partner Mastercard Is Building Its Own Cryptocurrency Team – Live Trading News” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook news tab coming this fall – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook’s Libra Faces A Sisyphean Challenge – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook Investors: Welcome To Your New Reality – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.