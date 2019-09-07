As Facebook (FB) Share Price Rose, Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Cut Its Stake by $8.30 Million; Ebay (EBAY) Shareholder Independent Franchise Partners Llp Lowered Its Stake by $294.84 Million

Independent Franchise Partners Llp decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 43.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp sold 7.97M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 10.52M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $390.70 million, down from 18.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $40.37. About 5.72 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC – EXPECTS NET REVENUE BETWEEN $10.9 BLN AND $11.1 BLN, REPRESENTING FX-NEUTRAL GROWTH OF 7% – 9% FOR FY 2018; 17/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Walmart, eBay fresh round of talks likely for $12 bn deal with Flipkart; 09/05/2018 – EBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart; 15/05/2018 – Ebay Board Amends Bylaws to Modify Restriction on Right of Hldrs to Call a Special Meeting; 21/05/2018 – M2E Joins Amazon Marketplace Developer Council; 09/05/2018 – EBAY PLANS TO RELAUNCH EBAY INDIA WITH A DIFFERENTIATED OFFER; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Giosis’ Japan Business Deal Expected to Close in 2Q; 19/04/2018 – DJ eBay Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBAY); 30/05/2018 – eBay Inc. (EBAY) CEO Devin Wenig Hosts Shareholder Meeting 2018 Conference (Transcript); 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Adj Operating Margin 27.9%

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 450,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.01M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $520.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/04/2018 – Ireland’s data protection watchdog told CNBC it has raised a number of questions with Facebook about its reintroduction of facial recognition technology in Europe; 28/03/2018 – Facebook says it will stop using data from third-party data aggregators – companies like Experian and Acxiom – to help supplement its own data set for ad targeting; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK WILL ADD NEW PRIVACY SHORTCUTS MENU TO ALLOW USERS TO CONTROL AND DELETE INFORMATION THEY HAVE SHARED AND ADS THEY SEE; 29/03/2018 – New Mexico AG: SCAM ALERT Attorney General Warns New Mexicans about New Facebook Scam in Wake of Massive Facebook Privacy Breac; 25/04/2018 – Oversight Dems: Top Democrats Press Mark Zuckerberg for More Information about Facebook’s Role in American Democracy; 15/05/2018 – Duquesne Adds Intel, Exits Facebook, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 06/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS IN SEPARATE BLOG POST IT WILL BEGIN SHOWING IF A FACEBOOK PAGE HAS CHANGED ITS NAME, TO DETER FAKE PAGES; 06/04/2018 – Facebook to Check Groups Behind ‘Issue Ads’; 04/04/2018 – Australia begins privacy investigation into Facebook; 09/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: Americans’ Trust of Facebook Nosedives

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $373.15 million and $562.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 30,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $9.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.38 billion for 24.16 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $232,736 activity.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.77 million for 19.79 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30B and $8.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 182,009 shares to 4.44M shares, valued at $526.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 114,433 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

