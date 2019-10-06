As Facebook (FB) Share Price Rose, Fort Point Capital Partners Has Trimmed by $301,248 Its Holding; Wetherby Asset Management Has Increased Qualcomm (QCOM) Holding by $349,144

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 5.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc sold 1,569 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 29,493 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.69M, down from 31,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $501.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $180.45. About 10.48M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Investor Marc Lasry says Facebook should be regulated like a utility after data debacle; 10/04/2018 – 04/10 The Cable- China, Russia, and Facebook (Audio); 14/03/2018 – U.K. Extracts WhatsApp Promise Not to Share Data With Facebook; 04/04/2018 – Australia begins privacy investigation into Facebook; 20/03/2018 – FTC Probing Facebook Over Data Use by Cambridge Analytica; 28/03/2018 – Tim Cook on Facebook’s data leak scandal: ‘I wouldn’t be in this position’; 22/05/2018 – NOBODY WANTS FAKE NEWS – ZUCKERBERG; 22/03/2018 – Everything Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had to say on the data breach scandal; 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO SAID TO TESTIFY BEFORE HOUSE ENERGY, COMMERCE CMTE; 19/03/2018 – Media Expert Kirkpatrick Predicts More Problems for Facebook (Video)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 22.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc bought 4,594 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 25,316 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.93M, up from 20,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.20B market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 4.92 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Date for NXP Deal as China Seeks Concessions; 12/03/2018 – White House: Presidential Order Regarding the Proposed Takeover of Qualcomm Incorporated by Broadcom Limited; 09/03/2018 – BROADCOM – AFTER REDOMICILING, EACH YEAR WILL INVEST $3 BLN IN RESEARCH AND ENGINEERING IN U.S; 11/04/2018 – Qualcomm Unveils the Vision Intelligence Platform Purpose-built for IoT Devices Powered by Latest Advances in Camera, AI and Co; 12/03/2018 – AP Business News: BREAKING: President Trump blocks Singapore-based Broadcom’s takeover of U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm on national; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – In reversal, Trump to save Chinese telecom jobs; 11/03/2018 – blacq: Qualcomm fine from EU antitrust regulators expected Wednesday: source (Reuters) – EU antitrust regulators; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM: LETTER ASKS FOR MORE INFORMATION ON CFIUS STATUS; 29/05/2018 – QUALCOMM REPORTS EXPIRATION OF CASH OFFERS FOR FOUR SERIES OF N; 30/04/2018 – Qualcomm has broadened its use of a lower-cost licensing model for the next generation of mobile data networks in a move that could ease tensions in talks with two major customers, according to the wireless tech company’s licensing chief

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.39 billion for 23.25 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Mycio Wealth Ltd Liability has invested 0.41% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Crystal Rock Cap Mngmt has invested 9.24% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sarasin Llp holds 0.23% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 67,317 shares. Meridian Co reported 17,786 shares. Pinnacle Limited accumulated 119,621 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested 1.2% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Asset Incorporated owns 1,989 shares. Moreover, Grassi Investment Management has 0.09% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Retirement System Of Alabama has invested 1.38% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gw Henssler And Assocs Limited has invested 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ah Equity Prtnrs Iii Llc reported 194,640 shares. First Heartland Consultants holds 0.11% or 2,455 shares in its portfolio. Egerton (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 1.72 million shares. Fayez Sarofim & Co stated it has 3.18% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Company invested in 8.11M shares or 1.29% of the stock.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42 million and $253.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 501 shares to 1,567 shares, valued at $2.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 1,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65 billion and $913.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) by 3,500 shares to 4,117 shares, valued at $512,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 32,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 254,100 shares, and cut its stake in R1 Rcm Inc.