As Facebook (FB) Share Price Rose, D L Carlson Investment Group Upped by $4.87 Million Its Holding; Hill (HRC) Shareholder Sio Capital Management Has Upped Holding

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 389.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc bought 25,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 31,903 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.16M, up from 6,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $532.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $186.82. About 13.40 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/04/2018 – New York Post: Steve Wozniak shuts down his Facebook account in protest; 20/05/2018 – The Mystery of the $70 Hoodie That’s All Over Facebook; 21/03/2018 – Zuckerberg Expected to Address New Facebook Concerns (Audio); 23/04/2018 – Facebook Sued in Class Action That Alleges Users’ Personal Information Was Misused In An Attempt To Influence The 2016 Presidential Election; 27/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Facebook CEO plans to testify before U.S. Congress; 16/03/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O SAYS SUSPENDING CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA AND STRATEGIC COMMUNICATION LABORATORIES (SCL) GROUP FROM FACEBOOK; 26/04/2018 – FACEBOOK FB.O CTO SAYS DECISIONS ON POLITICAL ADVERTISING HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH MONEY; 22/03/2018 – Facebook crisis raises the bar in data privacy debate; 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s slide cost Mark Zuckerberg $6.06 billion in one day; 17/04/2018 – Cambridge Analytica planned to issue digital currency

Sio Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hill (HRC) by 335.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc bought 32,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.25% . The institutional investor held 42,182 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.41 million, up from 9,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hill for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $105.88. About 293,896 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 16.48% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 07/05/2018 – Hill-Rom, Siemens Healthineers to Provide Comprehensive Diabetes Care for Primary Care Facilities; 07/05/2018 – HILL-ROM – SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS, CO SIGNED CO-MARKETING AGREEMENT FOR A SUITE OF POINT-OF-CARE DIAGNOSTIC INSTRUMENTS; 14/05/2018 – Hill-Rom Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Hill-Rom Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Showcases Surgical Leadership and New Safety Innovations at AORN 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hill-Rom Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRC); 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Appoints John Groetelaars As President And Chief Executive Officer; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom’s Fiscal Second Quarter Financial Results Exceed Guidance; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom 2Q Rev $710.5M; 07/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Raises Dividend to 20c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 30 investors sold HRC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 55.82 million shares or 4.37% more from 53.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 9,440 shares in its portfolio. 4,743 were accumulated by Northcoast Asset Management Ltd Llc. Mcf Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems invested in 11,767 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Clarivest Asset Management Llc invested in 70,628 shares. Oakworth Capital Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Tci Wealth Advisors reported 0.03% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Chase Investment Counsel Corporation has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Highland Mngmt Ltd owns 0.12% invested in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) for 15,975 shares. 30,246 were reported by Wesbanco Financial Bank Incorporated. Burney reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). 4,847 were accumulated by Bessemer Gp. Mastrapasqua Asset invested 0.29% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Argent Capital Management Ltd Liability Co has 0.04% invested in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) for 10,074 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 377,751 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Delighted With Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:HRC) ROE Of 14%? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:HRC) Earnings Dropped -7.2%, How Did It Fare Against The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Hillrom To Host Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call And Webcast – PRNewswire” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Hillrom Announces Launch of $425 Million Private Placement – PRNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75 million and $414.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 253,333 shares to 113,738 shares, valued at $6.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mei Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 846,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.51M shares, and cut its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS).

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88 million and $324.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) by 64,105 shares to 12,545 shares, valued at $178,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 7,079 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,941 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Date With Facebook – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Guggenheim positive on Match despite FB Dating – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cash-Rich Facebook Will Get Cash Richer – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Facebook Inc (FB) COB and CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sold $21.6 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – U.S. Futures Rise on Reports of Trade Progress – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 24, 2019.