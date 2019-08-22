As Facebook (FB) Share Price Rose, Ctc Has Boosted by $84.76 Million Its Stake; As Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) Valuation Were Volatile, Oak Hill Advisors LP Has Decreased by $5.29 Million Its Stake

Ctc Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 220.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc bought 510,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 741,860 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.66 million, up from 231,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $517.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $181.51. About 7.58M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 29/03/2018 – Brexit donor Arron Banks says Information Commissioner supports remaining in the EU; 28/03/2018 – ACXIOM CORP ACXM.O – ACXIOM DOES NOT EXPECT THIS CHANGE TO IMPACT ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 24/05/2018 – It belies the fact that Facebook does not understand or respect the practice of journalism; 15/05/2018 – FACEBOOK GOT 0-499 U.S. NSLS TOTAL REQUESTS JAN.-JUNE 2017; 23/03/2018 – #DeleteFacebook? Privacy proves hard to protect online; 20/03/2018 – U.S. HOUSE ENERGY AND COMMERCE COMMITTEE TO RECEIVE BRIEFING FROM FACEBOOK ON WEDNESDAY -COMMITTEE SPOKESPERSON; 09/04/2018 – Facebook says it will inform users if their data was wrongly shared with political data firm Cambridge Analytica; 04/04/2018 – Facebook Says Information of 87 Million People May Have Been Improperly Shared With Cambridge Analytica; 21/03/2018 – Jamie Dimon discusses privacy and Facebook’s management; 23/03/2018 – Facebook under fire: Mark Zuckerberg’s actions questionable in data scandal

Oak Hill Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 71.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Hill Advisors Lp sold 1.32 million shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 521,060 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49M, down from 1.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Hill Advisors Lp who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $693.11M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.0101 during the last trading session, reaching $4.6899. About 130,554 shares traded. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Oak Hill Advisors Lp, which manages about $24.31B and $63.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 44,690 shares to 121,550 shares, valued at $2.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Ctc Llc, which manages about $63.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (Call) by 6,723 shares to 15,232 shares, valued at $273.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Silver Trust (Call) by 14,381 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,576 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (Put).

