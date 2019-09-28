As Facebook (FB) Share Price Rose, Copper Rock Capital Partners Has Raised by $2.57 Million Its Holding; Hanseatic Management Services Holding in Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Increased by $304,590 as Share Price Rose

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) by 384.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc bought 4,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The institutional investor held 5,816 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $385,000, up from 1,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $66.34. About 2.16 million shares traded or 101.83% up from the average. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 16/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 01/04/2018 – Live Nation Rules Music Ticketing, Some Say with Threats; 04/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages; 05/04/2018 – Variety: Live Nation Acquires Wolfson Entertainment, Management Home to Hall & Oates; 04/04/2018 – State Bank & Trust Company Signs Naming Rights Sponsorship of Chastain Park Amphitheatre in Atlanta, Georgia; 19/04/2018 – Live Nation Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 18, 2018; 06/04/2018 – Kid Rock Announces ‘Red Blooded Rock N Roll Redneck Extravaganza Tour’; 04/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Live Nation’s Notes B1, Affirms Ba3 Stable Cfr

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 14.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc bought 13,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 105,466 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.36 million, up from 92,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $505.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 14.66M shares traded or 2.46% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 06/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK TO REQUIRE VERIFICATION OF ID AND LOCATION FOR PEOPLE RUNNING ISSUE ADS, NOT JUST ELECTION ADS AS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED; 26/04/2018 – Facebook admits it did not read the terms of the app that harvested data of 87 million; 27/03/2018 – Nearly Half Of Facebook Members Will Use Site Less: Survey — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – 4) Thanks for dual-class of shares, Zuck reportedly still controls 75% of Facebook (did not independently verify). If true, that limits options for frustrated shareholders. It also puts more of a target on Zuck himself; 03/05/2018 – Facebook’s Double Standard on Privacy: Employees Vs. the Rest of Us; 22/03/2018 – The Daily: Listen to `The Daily’: Can Facebook Be Fixed?; 13/04/2018 – VICE News: BREAKING: White nationalist Richard Spencer’s pages just got kicked off Facebook; 19/04/2018 – GERMAN BREXIT COORDINATOR PETER PTASSEK COMMENTS ON FACEBOOK; 25/05/2018 – EU states agree rules to make search engines pay for news; 08/03/2018 – Artifical Intelligence (AI) Influence on Internet of Things (IoT) and Mesh Technology Transforming Tech Industry

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook updates policy on limiting expression – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Don’t Be A Facebook Bag Holder – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FB, European publishers team for Watch shows – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Budding Entrepreneur? Here Are 5 Ways To Jumpstart Your Business – Benzinga” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook Inc (FB) COB and CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sold $22 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hill Rom Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRC) by 22,068 shares to 164,541 shares, valued at $17.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Fuel Gas Co N J (NYSE:NFG) by 83,264 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 335,762 shares, and cut its stake in Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc, which manages about $222.00 million and $98.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 5,106 shares to 6,812 shares, valued at $803,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160 shares, and cut its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold LYV shares while 123 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 139.93 million shares or 3.87% less from 145.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.