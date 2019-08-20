As Facebook (FB) Share Price Rose, Chilton Capital Management Upped by $329,510 Its Position; Dalton Investments Lowered Its Micron Technology (MU) Position by $1.09 Million; Stock Price Rose

Dalton Investments Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 48.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc sold 26,618 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 27,882 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15 million, down from 54,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.35% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $45.01. About 22.63M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – MICRON REPORTS $10B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 19/04/2018 – DJ Micron Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MU); 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 15/05/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q EPS $2.67; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships Industry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 21/05/2018 – MICRON & INTEL EXTEND THEIR LEADERSHIP IN 3D NAND FLASH MEMORY; 12/03/2018 – MICRON: TALLURI SVP & GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE BUSINESS UNIT; 21/05/2018 – Micron Hosts Analyst and Investor Event and Updates Guidance for Fiscal Third Quarter

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc bought 1,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 75,618 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.61 million, up from 73,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $531.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $186.17. About 9.70M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – FB: $FB Statement by the Acting Director of FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection Regarding Reported Concerns about Facebook P; 31/05/2018 – New Zealand privacy watchdog seeks greater power over Facebook; 26/03/2018 – Facebook CEO among those invited to testify at U.S. Senate hearing; 15/05/2018 – Facebook officials have now responded that Zuckerberg has no plans to do so; 10/04/2018 – Facebook’s actions “look a little bit like arrogance”: former company exec. But says they’re not; 11/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG SAYS COMPANY HAS NOT SEEN ACTIVITY BY RUSSIA OR CHINA TO SCRAPE FACEBOOK DATA; 02/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica Shuts All Operations After Facebook Scandal; 11/04/2018 – Former Facebook exec says regulation would be good for Facebook, bad for competition; 21/03/2018 – Facebook Sued Over Data Disclosure to Cambridge Analytica; 23/05/2018 – FACEBOOK HAS MADE A BATTLE SPACE FOR INFORMATION WARFARE: WYLIE

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (NYSE:REG) by 17,842 shares to 188,542 shares, valued at $12.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 30,843 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 266,941 shares, and cut its stake in Alliancebernstein Holding Lp (NYSE:AB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New Hampshire-based Harvest Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.1% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Nokota Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.43% or 85,000 shares. Renaissance Group Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.14% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 410,700 are held by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Corporation. Cortland Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation owns 387,074 shares or 2.76% of their US portfolio. First Dallas Securities Incorporated accumulated 2,175 shares. Natl Pension Serv accumulated 2.26 million shares. Smithfield Trust Com holds 4,560 shares. Columbus Circle Invsts invested in 289,837 shares or 1.23% of the stock. Viking Glob Investors LP has invested 2.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Btim holds 0.01% or 5,129 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsr Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 1.18 million shares. Artemis Management Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 376,261 shares. 4,118 were reported by Dakota Wealth Management. Mcf Advisors Lc has 3,725 shares.

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14B and $229.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ternium Sa (NYSE:TX) by 17,000 shares to 149,700 shares, valued at $4.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 107,039 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.37M shares, and has risen its stake in Noah Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:NOAH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset One holds 0.12% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 554,486 shares. Aviva Public Limited accumulated 1.64M shares. Smithfield reported 0% stake. Groesbeck Inv Corporation Nj reported 26,560 shares. Argent Trust Communications invested in 18,718 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 120,547 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 97,507 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Walleye Trading Limited Liability reported 1.63M shares. Td Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.02% or 371,112 shares. Berkshire Asset Lc Pa stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.14% or 218,092 shares. California-based Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Charles Schwab Management Inc has invested 0.14% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Coatue Mngmt Ltd reported 3.83 million shares stake. Grassi reported 34,650 shares.

