As Facebook (FB) Share Price Rose, Boltwood Capital Management Upped Its Position by $483,392; Genesis Asset Managers Llp Boosted Its Weibo (WB) Position by $52.89 Million; Valuation Declined

Genesis Asset Managers Llp increased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 92.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp bought 1.65M shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The institutional investor held 3.44M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.54 million, up from 1.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $40.56. About 65,279 shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 09/05/2018 – WEIBO – QTRLY MAUS HAD NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 70 MLN USERS Y-O-Y & REACHED 411 MLN IN MARCH; 21/05/2018 – CHINESE SECURITIES REGULATOR COMMENTS IN WEIBO STATEMENT; 28/05/2018 – Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q EPS 44c; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO CORP – AVERAGE DAUS HAD A NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 30 MLN USERS YEAR OVER YEAR AND REACHED 184 MLN IN MARCH 2018; 04/04/2018 – THERE WON’T BE A WINNER IN TRADE WAR: XINHUA WEIBO COMMENTARY; 13/04/2018 – Weibo to ban gay, violent content from platform; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 04/04/2018 China Unveils Retaliation Plan for U.S. Tariffs — State TV Weibo; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK

Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 77.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boltwood Capital Management bought 2,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 6,693 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, up from 3,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boltwood Capital Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $521.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $182.7. About 1.16M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/05/2018 – Germany uses its past to try and police hate speech on Facebook; 25/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg says sorry to Britons with newspaper apology ads; 14/05/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg turns 34 today; 16/05/2018 – FACEBOOK INTRODUCING DYNAMIC ADS FOR LEAD GENERATION; 20/03/2018 – Facebook is worth more in the market than J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs combined:; 05/03/2018 – Facebook survey asks users if they condone pedophilia; 01/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Says Facebook to Keep Building, Despite Challenges; 14/03/2018 – UK PM MAY SAYS WELCOMES ANNOUNCEMENT BY FACEBOOK TO BAN BRITAIN FIRST FROM ITS WEBSITE; 03/05/2018 – Facebook Executive Susan Li Brings Innovation, Digital Media, and Finance Experience to Alaska Air Group Board; 30/03/2018 – Facebook was notified that survey app at heart of scandal might sell user data

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75B and $3.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Infosys Technology Ltd Adr (NYSE:INFY) by 5.87M shares to 2.06M shares, valued at $22.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pricesmart Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 76,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.17M shares, and cut its stake in America Movil Adr (NYSE:AMX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold WB shares while 58 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 7.99% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust reported 167,656 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 28,417 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Renaissance Techs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 531,908 shares. Korea Inv reported 5,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 151,578 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 285,988 shares. Amp Cap Invsts reported 0% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Moreover, Pillar Pacific Llc has 0.61% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 85,563 shares. Moody Bank & Trust Trust Division accumulated 4,825 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Advisory Ntwk Limited Com has 277 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fisher Asset Llc reported 2.76M shares. Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Corporation owns 72,912 shares. Northern stated it has 393,364 shares. Apg Asset Nv has invested 0% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Invesco Limited owns 0.07% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 3.54M shares.

Boltwood Capital Management, which manages about $481.07M and $153.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 12,103 shares to 8,490 shares, valued at $397,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco Etf Tr by 4,964 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,708 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Assocs Limited Company invested in 7.83 million shares. Westover Capital Advisors Limited Co holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,389 shares. Valley National Advisers holds 0.16% or 3,334 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc holds 4,640 shares. Fred Alger Management stated it has 3.23 million shares or 2.14% of all its holdings. Capstone Invest Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Beech Hill owns 27,025 shares for 2.78% of their portfolio. Hayek Kallen Inv Mgmt stated it has 1,350 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Scotia Capital Inc owns 257,129 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Iconiq Capital Limited Liability Corp owns 307,605 shares. Columbus Hill LP accumulated 174,353 shares. American Century Companies has invested 1.37% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 14,758 were reported by Regal Inv Advsr Ltd. 2,984 were accumulated by American Asset Mngmt. 3,504 are owned by First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Pa.