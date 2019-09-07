As Facebook (FB) Share Price Rose, Abrams Capital Management LP Raised Holding; Intel (INTC) Holder Staley Capital Advisers Decreased Stake by $2.45 Million as Valuation Declined

Abrams Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Capital Management Lp bought 25,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.81 million, up from 999,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK & ADOBE; 25/04/2018 – Facebook will not testify at u.s. House hearing on social media; 09/03/2018 – Facebook will start the baseball season with an April 4 match-up of the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Mets; 11/04/2018 – Facebook saw its best one-day gain in nearly two years Tuesday on positive investor reaction to Zuckerberg’s Senate appearance; 19/03/2018 – DEMOCRATIC SENATOR RON WYDEN SENDS LETTER TO FACEBOOK CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG FOLLOWING REPORTS OF INAPPROPRIATE DATA USE BY CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 01/05/2018 – Facebook last week sent CTO Mike Schroepfer to answer questions before a parliamentary committee; 26/04/2018 – Facebook CTO says decisions on political ads are not to do with money; 25/04/2018 – Facebook controversy raises wrong questions; 20/03/2018 – Facebook’s value trumps that of two of the world’s biggest financial firms:; 08/03/2018 – As Facebook veers from news, LinkedIn is expanding its operation

Staley Capital Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 8.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold 46,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 523,031 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.09M, down from 569,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 16.61M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 15/05/2018 – ON24 Names Ian Halifax Chief Financial Officer as Company Accelerates Growth; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP SEES FY NON-GAAP EPS $3.85, +/- 5%; 08/05/2018 – Intel Capital Announces $72M of New Investments in 12 Tech Startups; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 21/03/2018 – Intel Editorial: One Simple Truth about Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare: lt’s Already Here; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q EPS 93c; 15/05/2018 – Intel did not provide financial details; 08/05/2018 – SIFIVE REPORTS INVESTMENT FROM INTEL CAPITAL; 13/03/2018 – The Dow Jones industrial average rose more than 100 points at the open with Intel leading the gains; 15/05/2018 – Intel submits plans for $5 billion Israel expansion

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.20 billion for 10.27 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.