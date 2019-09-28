As Facebook (FB) Market Value Rose, Wildcat Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding; Great West Life Assurance Company Decreased Holding in Gartner (IT) by $3.30 Million as Share Price Declined

Great West Life Assurance Company decreased its stake in Gartner Inc (IT) by 26.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company sold 20,646 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.96% . The institutional investor held 58,285 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.37 million, down from 78,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Gartner Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $142.1. About 745,356 shares traded or 45.58% up from the average. Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has risen 3.37% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IT News: 24/05/2018 – ManageEngine Named a 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Client Management Tools; 28/03/2018 – Correlsense Recognized in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring Suites for Second Consecutive Year; 22/03/2018 – Micro Focus Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing; 17/04/2018 – Snow Software Positioned in the Leaders Quadrant of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Software Asset Management Tools; 10/05/2018 – JDA Again Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems and Magic Quadrant for Transportation; 24/05/2018 – Zavango Named a “Cool Vendor” by Gartner; 08/05/2018 – AgileCraft Named a Visionary in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Agile Planning Tools; 17/05/2018 – Dragos Named a 2018 Cool Vendor in Industrial IoT and OT Security by Gartner; 13/03/2018 – Gartner reports Dell EMC, HPE and lnspur are top 3 in x86 servers in 2017; 03/04/2018 – Media Alert: Gartner Announces Security & Risk Management Summit 2018

Wildcat Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 58.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc bought 24,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 66,553 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.85 million, up from 42,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $505.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 14.66 million shares traded or 2.46% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Hedge funds increased their bets against Facebook before Zuckerberg testimony; 02/04/2018 – Jessica Guynn: Exclusive: Jesse Jackson to Apple, Amazon, Facebook Google: redouble diversity efforts and give the public; 21/03/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK’S AUDIT OF DATA PRIOR TO 2014 WILL REVIEW THOUSANDS OF THIRD-PARTY APPS; 15/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Made $1.37B in Net Purchases of Facebook (Video); 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Facebook Gets Support from a Republican Senator; 10/04/2018 – U.S. SENATE COMMERCE COMMITTEE CHAIRMAN EXPECTS TO HOLD FUTURE CONGRESSIONAL HEARING ON CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA -STATEMENT; 03/04/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger on Nearly $36 Million Financing for Nordic Solar; 13/04/2018 – Facebook’s business model wasn’t an issue…until President Trump; 06/04/2018 – Facebook Adding Unsend Message Tool After CEO Caught Unsending; 16/05/2018 – FACEBOOK INTRODUCING DYNAMIC ADS FOR LEAD GENERATION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westfield Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.18M shares. 10 reported 2,010 shares stake. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Company Ltd reported 3,200 shares. Consolidated Grp Inc Inc Ltd Llc has 0.82% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 8,100 shares. Capstone Fincl Advsr Inc holds 0.07% or 2,112 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Fin has invested 0.61% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Portolan Mngmt Limited Com owns 72,602 shares or 1.51% of their US portfolio. Stevens Capital Management LP reported 95,486 shares. Sadoff Management Ltd Liability owns 0.03% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,969 shares. Parkside Fin Fincl Bank Trust reported 2,926 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking Corp invested in 1.92% or 2.97M shares. Telemus Capital Lc holds 50,866 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Ah Equity Prtnrs Iii Ltd Liability Co stated it has 194,640 shares or 3.79% of all its holdings. New York-based Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Ltd Co has invested 0.74% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sigma Planning invested in 54,622 shares.

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $43.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 6,327 shares to 637,039 shares, valued at $48.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (NYSE:AMTD) by 51,713 shares in the quarter, for a total of 308,011 shares, and has risen its stake in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.23, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold IT shares while 117 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 85.09 million shares or 2.74% less from 87.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd holds 49,736 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt has 32,476 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) for 8,136 shares. 1,142 were accumulated by Canada Pension Plan Board. 25,101 were accumulated by Liberty Cap Management. Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 17,374 shares. Illinois-based Calamos Advsr Ltd Company has invested 0.04% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia stated it has 15,996 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Com owns 0% invested in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) for 1,843 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 9,806 shares in its portfolio. 77 were reported by Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv. Tru Of Vermont has invested 0% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership owns 7,652 shares. Quantitative Investment Limited Liability Co has invested 0.13% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Analysts await Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 28.24% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.85 per share. IT’s profit will be $54.98 million for 58.24 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Gartner, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.93% negative EPS growth.

