As Facebook (FB) Market Value Rose, Valiant Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Position by $20.24 Million; Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Shareholder Mig Capital Has Raised Its Stake

Mig Capital Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 10.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc bought 207,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 2.12M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.44M, up from 1.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $25.94. About 1.48M shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 23/03/2018 – Liberty Global scraps $876 mln deal to take over Poland’s Multimedia; 20/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL SAID TO BE IN TALKS WITH SUNRISE FOR JV WITH UPC; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some Liberty Global European Assets for Nearly $23 Billion; 09/05/2018 – Deutsche Telekom: Vodafone-Liberty deal would distort competition; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Liberty is said to hold talks with Sunrise for Swiss venture- Bloomberg; 05/04/2018 – Liberty Global again seeks EU okay for Ziggo buy after court veto; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP VOD.L HAS AGREED TO A NEARLY $23 BILLION DEAL TO BUY OPERATIONS IN FOUR EUROPEAN COUNTRIES FROM JOHN MALONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL LBTYA.O; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn deal for chunk of Liberty Global; 10/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Liberty Global Rtgs Not Affected By Assets Sale; 11/05/2018 – $VOD.GB, LBTYA: As the head of the #Monopolkommission the # Vodafone # Unitymedia Deal

Valiant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valiant Capital Management Lp sold 121,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 365,023 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.85M, down from 486,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valiant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $516.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.01% or $7.55 during the last trading session, reaching $180.9. About 9.25 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 24/05/2018 – EU parliament gets Facebook answers after Zuckerberg meeting; 22/03/2018 – TIMELINE-Cambridge Analytica lists events leading to Facebook data row; 08/03/2018 – U.S. appeals court in San Francisco will hear net neutrality appeal; 26/03/2018 – PEP BOYS SAYS “CONCERNED ABOUT ISSUES SURROUNDING FACEBOOK”; TO SUSPEND ALL MEDIA ON PLATFORM UNTIL FACTS ARE OUT, CORRECTIVE ACTIONS HAVE BEEN TAKEN; 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Facebook, Inc. (FB); 04/04/2018 – Facebook Updates Policies After Privacy Outcry; Limits Data Use; 10/04/2018 – KDKA: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is testifying before a join hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce Co…; 21/03/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg will finally speak today about Facebook’s privacy scandal There’s a lot to discuss; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg Posts Comment on Cambridge Analytica Situation; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO SAYS “l DON’T THINK THERE’S BEEN ANY MEANINGFUL IMPACT” ON USER NUMBERS BUT ADDS “LOOK, IT’S NOT GOOD” – CONF CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Valiant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.29B and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Call) by 1.00 million shares to 3.50M shares, valued at $121.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.31 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21 million and $737.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 465,258 shares to 54,176 shares, valued at $4.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ceridian Hcm Hldg Inc by 86,071 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.07 million shares, and cut its stake in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S).