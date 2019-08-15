As Facebook (FB) Market Value Rose, Tiger Management Raised Its Stake; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Tiedemann Wealth Management Trimmed Its Stake by $3.32 Million

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 10.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc sold 41,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 348,825 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.18M, down from 390,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $283.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $67.03. About 6.42 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – Federal Judge Dismisses Exxon Lawsuit Against Climate-Change Probes; 21/03/2018 – BP, EXXON, HESS SUBMIT BIDS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION MEASURES; 08/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SVP MARK ALBERS TO RETIRE; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL OUTLINES AGGRESSIVE GROWTH PLANS TO MORE THAN DOUBLE EARNINGS; 23/03/2018 – Total to start drilling deepwater oil well in Mexico block in Oct; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Plan Projects Double-Digit Rates of Return in All Three Segments; 29/03/2018 – Exxon, Total Join Majors Interested in Iraq April 15 Oil Auction; 29/03/2018 – U.S. judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit to stop climate change probes

Tiger Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 402.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc bought 93,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 116,110 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.35M, up from 23,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $517.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $181.48. About 7.75 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg failed to answer a lot of questions from members of the European Parliament – largely due to a bizarre meeting format that let the Facebook founder peddle talking points; 24/05/2018 – FACEBOOK MULLING COMMUNITY-BASED GOVERNANCE: ZUCKERBERG; 27/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg will not appear before UK parliament committee- media; 27/04/2018 – Uganda Mulls Tax on Users of Facebook, WhatsApp Amid Questions; 11/05/2018 – Alex Heath: FB’s crypto efforts will take years to materialize, sources tell me. But the company doesn’t plan to hold an; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO, COO WORKING TO BUILD STRONGER USER PROTECTIONS; 29/03/2018 – Facebook executive Andrew “Boz” Bosworth defended the company’s “questionable” growth tactics in the name of connecting people, in an internal memo from 2016; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg grilled over Facebook controversies; 10/04/2018 – Rep. Kilmer: Kilmer Statement on Facebook’s Endorsement of the Honest Ads Act; 09/03/2018 – Facebook’s MLB Play Proves Market Still Game for Sports — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bp Public Limited Company reported 195,000 shares. Rowland & Communications Investment Counsel Adv has invested 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Corvex Management Limited Partnership reported 48,000 shares. Personal Cap invested in 259,660 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Cadence National Bank Na has 2,457 shares. Parkwood Lc has 51,404 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd has invested 0.68% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lafayette Invests Inc reported 9,204 shares stake. Patten Patten Tn accumulated 1,499 shares. Dsam Prns (London) holds 295,996 shares. West Oak Ltd Llc has 0.35% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3,317 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0.78% or 1.76M shares. 28,400 are owned by Sheffield Asset Mgmt Ltd. Highland Management Limited accumulated 70,305 shares. Hollencrest Cap Mngmt owns 8,968 shares.

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15 million and $363.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Call) (NYSE:JPM) by 402,200 shares to 757,800 shares, valued at $76.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 7,797 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,601 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35 billion and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ILF) by 150,364 shares to 879,921 shares, valued at $29.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 4,053 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,119 shares, and has risen its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (NYSE:PEG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bartlett & Limited Liability owns 339,925 shares. Eqis invested in 0.08% or 12,644 shares. Osborne Partners Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 40,373 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 1.12% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 70,482 shares. Richard C Young And Ltd, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 94,212 shares. Insight 2811 owns 6,498 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Rowland & Inv Counsel Adv reported 0% stake. Lmr Partners Llp has 0.06% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 13,869 shares. Toronto Dominion Bankshares owns 2.95 million shares. Karpus has 0.03% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 11,442 shares. Camarda Ltd Co has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Qs Invsts Lc has 818,228 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Oxbow Advsrs Ltd, a Texas-based fund reported 150,053 shares. Moreover, Hayek Kallen Investment Management has 2.89% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 55,175 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors owns 59,635 shares for 0% of their portfolio.