As Facebook (FB) Market Value Rose, Tekne Capital Management Lifted by $3.19 Million Its Stake; Walt Disney Co (DIS) Shareholder A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Has Boosted Holding by $1.00 Million as Stock Value Rose

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 226.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc bought 9,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 13,120 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, up from 4,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $139.05. About 5.22 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS, INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS, WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS FINISHED WITH DOMESTIC OPENING DAY OF $106M; 19/03/2018 – Variety: Andy Bird Out as Head of Walt Disney International; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Studio Entertainment Rev $2.45B; 26/04/2018 – An Elegiac Tone as 20th Century Fox Faces a Disney Future; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT DATED 15 MARCH 2018 WITH TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX, INC. AND WALT DISNEY; 01/05/2018 – Disney Parks: Exclusive Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Unveiled on the Disney Fantasy; 12/04/2018 – Multi-billion Dollar Digital Content Industry Swells as Consumer’s Media Consumption Intensifies; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS OFFER IS NOW BINDING AND WELL ON ITS WAY TO REGULATORY APPROVAL; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Accepts Result of Non-Binding Vote

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 10.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekne Capital Management Llc bought 19,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 198,680 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.12M, up from 179,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekne Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $555.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $189.52. About 6.63M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Facebook took years to clamp down on developers’ data harvesting – ex-operations manager; 10/05/2018 – Watching Baseball on Facebook Requires Patience — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Facebook boosts users’ data control; 22/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Says User Safety Trumps Profits at Facebook: TOPLive; 19/03/2018 – STATE AG JEPSEN SEEKS EXPLANATION FROM FACEBOOK ON DATA; 08/05/2018 – Chris Cox is becoming Facebook’s most important executive not named Mark Zuckerberg:; 02/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Hits Back at `Glib’ Comments by Apple CEO; 01/05/2018 – Facebook privacy scandal won’t slow Main Street retailers’ social ad spend @surveymonkey; 05/04/2018 – Facebook’s Sandberg Says `A Few’ Advertisers Paused Spending; 24/04/2018 – European Regulators Ask if Facebook Is Taking Too Much Data

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.16% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Inspirion Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.1% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1,967 shares. Birch Hill Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Com has 15,130 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Srs Investment Mgmt Ltd Co owns 1.18 million shares for 2.95% of their portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management invested in 0.08% or 21,592 shares. Icm Asset Management Incorporated Wa holds 11,405 shares. Missouri-based Counselors has invested 0.64% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 69,529 were accumulated by Leuthold Group Inc Ltd Liability. Cypress Capital Grp Inc invested in 0.44% or 19,342 shares. Court Place Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.68% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Greenwood Cap Assocs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 3.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ohio-based Randolph has invested 3.91% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Strategic Wealth Advsrs Group Ltd Liability Com accumulated 35,626 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Vantage Investment Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 8.47% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Btim stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Activision, CVS, Disney, Kraft Heinz, Uber and More Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “‘Lion King’ Release Might Be A Good Time To Look At Disney’s Stock – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Looking for More Pre-Earnings Magic from Disney – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘Race Against Time’: Experts React To Disney’s Q3 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 31,931 were reported by North Star Asset. Flossbach Von Storch Ag reported 5.1% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 83,983 were accumulated by Salem Inv Counselors Inc. Columbus Circle has invested 1.23% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Triangle Securities Wealth Mgmt holds 4,468 shares. 194,151 are held by Seatown Pte Ltd. Lateef Investment Management LP accumulated 0.05% or 1,931 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.56% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sand Hill Glob Ltd reported 0.78% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Raymond James Na has 0.54% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 56,519 shares. Dorsal Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 5.56% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Rothschild Partners has 7.13% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lincoln Corp holds 0.11% or 15,540 shares. St Germain D J holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 58,221 shares. Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.91% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook news tab coming this fall – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook’s Hardware Ambitions Go Beyond Device Sales – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook Investors: Welcome To Your New Reality – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook (FB) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook (FB) Shakes Off FTC with Q2 Beat, Plus TSLA, PYPL & More – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.