As Facebook (FB) Market Value Rose, Tb Alternative Assets LTD Has Upped Holding by $2.41 Million; Bb Biotech Ag Lifted Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Position by $5.55 Million

Bb Biotech Ag increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) by 3.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb Biotech Ag bought 59,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.63 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152.43 million, up from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb Biotech Ag who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.14B market cap company. The stock increased 2.99% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $76.36. About 332,065 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 34.00% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 29/03/2018 – This is really interesting: Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a contender $PFE $IONS -4.4% $ALNY -4.8% AKCA -11.5% @BrittanyMeiling; 20/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS – ALL OTHER SETTLEMENT TERMS ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 21/03/2018 – REGENERON & ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS REPORT PACT TO DISCOVER NEW; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM -PURSUANT TO DEAL, AGILENT HAS AGREED TO MANUFACTURE, SUPPLY TO CO, ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS REQUIRED FOR PATISIRAN FOR COMMERCIAL SALE; 07/05/2018 – Alnylam at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA CORP – CO WILL RETAIN ENTIRETY OF ITS ROYALTY ENTITLEMENT ON COMMERCIALIZATION OF ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICAL’S PATISIRAN; 14/03/2018 – Alnylam to Report New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the 16th International Symposium on; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – WILL BE REQUIRED TO PROVIDE INITIAL PAYMENT TO COVER RAW MATERIAL PURCHASES AND RESERVE APPROPRIATE RESOURCES UNDER AGREEMENT; 21/03/2018 – REGENERON & ALNYLAM: PACT TO DISCOVER NEW TREATMENTS FOR NASH; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Reports New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the American Academy of Neurology 2018 Annual Meeting

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 81.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd bought 14,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37 million, up from 17,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $570.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43M shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/03/2018 – Germany Raises Pressure on Facebook on Data Privacy Rules; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Challenge: Promoting Data Tools, Post-Cambridge Analytica; 29/05/2018 – Generation Z is already moving away from Facebook, and 6 more industries could be next; 20/03/2018 – FTC: Statement of Commissioner Terrell McSweeny regarding news reports alleging unauthorized use of Facebook data; 03/05/2018 – Facebook’s Double Standard on Privacy: Employees Vs. the Rest of Us; 20/03/2018 – 4) Thanks for dual-class of shares, Zuck reportedly still controls 75% of Facebook (did not independently verify). If true, that limits options for frustrated shareholders. It also puts more of a target on Zuck himself; 20/03/2018 – Germany tells Facebook: time to take responsibility – newspaper; 22/03/2018 – MOZILLA SAYS PRESSING ‘PAUSE’ ON FACEBOOK ADVERTISING; 24/05/2018 – Wary of China, Macron urges Europe to set tech regulation standards; 28/03/2018 – Investors rotated out of the technology sector, following an uproar over the alleged misuse of Facebook users’ data by political consultants Cambridge Analytica

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold ALNY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 93.35 million shares or 4.83% more from 89.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Plc has invested 0.02% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Ellington Mgmt Group Incorporated Limited Liability has 4,800 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership reported 14.83 million shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon has 0.01% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 390,198 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Commerce has invested 0% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Legal General Grp Public Limited invested 0.03% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Brown Brothers Harriman & invested in 0% or 120 shares. Westfield Capital Management Com LP owns 0.23% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 319,923 shares. Bridger Mngmt reported 622,450 shares. 683 Cap Mgmt Limited Co invested 2.76% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Ubs Asset Americas Inc reported 0% stake. Principal invested in 25,633 shares or 0% of the stock. Bessemer Grp accumulated 0% or 50 shares.

