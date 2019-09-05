As Facebook (FB) Market Value Rose, St Johns Investment Management Company Lowered Its Stake; Geo Group New (Put) (GEO) Shareholder Muzinich & Company Raised Holding by $355,300

Muzinich & Company increased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (Put) (GEO) by 40.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company bought 18,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, up from 46,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Geo Group Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $17.58. About 485,192 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC SAYS ON APRIL 30 ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN AMENDMENT NO.1 TO THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 EPS $1.27-EPS $1.35; 09/04/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR LOGAN HALL/GEO GROUP AFFECTS 54 IN NEWARK; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.3 BLN; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.45 TO $2.53; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO OF $0.43 PER DILUTED SHARE; 29/03/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – CONTRACT WILL HAVE A BASE TERM OF EIGHT YEARS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 26, 2019 WITH A RENEWAL OPTION PERIOD OF FOUR YEARS; 19/04/2018 – DJ GEO Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEO); 09/04/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Logan Hall/GEO Group, Inc. – 06/04/2018; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – INTEREST RATE APPLICABLE TO REFINANCING TERM LOANS IS EQUAL TO LIBOR PLUS 2.00%

St Johns Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc sold 2,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 6,212 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, down from 8,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $533.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $187.14. About 11.31M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/03/2018 – Facebook survey asks users if they condone pedophilia; 26/03/2018 – Statement by the Acting Director of FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection Regarding Reported Concerns about Facebook Privacy Practices; 20/03/2018 – Wall St advances on energy bump; Facebook woes continues; 20/03/2018 – F.T.C. Investigating Facebook in Use of Personal Data by Firm Tied to Trump; 02/05/2018 – Facebook’s fact-checking in Asia faces challenges; 20/03/2018 – Steve Bannon Oversaw Cambridge Analytica’s 2014 Mining Of Facebook Data: Report — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – Facebook accused of `anti-competitive’ behaviour; 09/05/2018 – Facebook added Jeff Zients, the former director of the National Economic Council, to its board of directors:; 15/05/2018 – Duquesne Adds Intel, Exits Facebook, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Facebook faces certain regulation in the European Union in May and the potential for U.S. regulation due to the Cambridge Analytica scandal

Muzinich & Company, which manages about $22.20 billion and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cooper Std Hldgs (Put) by 1.76M shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $1.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oaktree Strategic Income Cor by 233,356 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 233,460 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.12 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

St Johns Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $187.91 million and $129.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 3,336 shares to 3,389 shares, valued at $311,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.