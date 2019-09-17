As Facebook (FB) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Van Hulzen Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding by $643,655; Bb&T Position in Broadridge (BR) Lowered by $1.86 Million as Stock Value Rose

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 8.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc sold 3,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 38,259 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.38 million, down from 41,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $530.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $185.82. About 5.34 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/04/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees Announce Joint Hearing with Facebook CEO; 22/03/2018 – Amichai Stein: #BREAKING: Israel Justice department is opening an investigation against Facebook after #CambridgeAnalytica; 15/05/2018 – The Australian investigations stem from allegations made by Oracle in a report provided as part of an Australian review into the impact that Google, owned by Alphabet, and Facebook have on the advertising market; 02/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Hits Back at `Glib’ Comments by Apple CEO; 26/03/2018 – Opinion polls published on Sunday in the United States and Germany cast doubt over the level of trust people have in Facebook over privacy; 09/05/2018 – Facebook added Jeff Zients, the former director of the National Economic Council, to its board of directors:; 20/03/2018 – Irish regulator ‘following up’ with Facebook on third party data use; 09/04/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg Apologizes to Congress; 06/04/2018 – FACEBOOK BUILDING TOOL TO LET USERS SEE SOURCES OF ALL ADS; 22/05/2018 – PEOPLE USE MANY FORMS OF COMMUNICATION-ZUCKERBERG

Bb&T Corp decreased its stake in Broadridge (BR) by 7.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp sold 14,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 192,849 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.62M, down from 207,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Broadridge for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $126.15. About 201,627 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 03/04/2018 – VP Liberatore Disposes 85 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 14/03/2018 – Investors Support Say-on-Pay and Environmental Proposals Broadridge and PwC ProxyPulse™ Report Shows; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Adj EPS $1; 16/04/2018 – CSNA3.BR: There’s an accident in the csn I think – ! $BR; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.365 Per Share; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL – RAISING FY2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH TO 31-35% , REAFFIRMING OUTLOOK FOR REVENUE GROWTH & MARGIN EXPANSION; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00; 24/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 31/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Broadridge Financial Solutions, Pacific Ethanol, MAG Silver, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Camping Wor; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 79C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Foster & Motley stated it has 4,365 shares. Buckingham Cap Mngmt accumulated 36,653 shares. Millennium Ltd Llc holds 0.24% or 852,783 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Llc has 342,644 shares for 1.41% of their portfolio. Moreover, Smith Moore & has 0.3% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 6,930 shares. Banbury Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co, North Carolina-based fund reported 100,000 shares. Ativo Management Ltd Llc stated it has 11,546 shares. First Manhattan holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 58,814 shares. Conning Inc has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Orrstown Finance Svcs Inc reported 43 shares. California-based Personal Capital Advsr Corp has invested 0.55% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Td Asset Mgmt owns 3.16 million shares. Fagan Associate, a New York-based fund reported 46,313 shares. Coatue Management Limited Liability Co reported 5.99% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fjarde Ap stated it has 698,572 shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.95 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50 million and $457.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 12,055 shares to 18,149 shares, valued at $901,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 91,621 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,927 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (EPP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold BR shares while 196 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 96.51 million shares or 3.78% more from 92.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 15,326 are held by Amalgamated Fincl Bank. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 0.04% or 4,048 shares. Choate Invest Advsr invested in 1,589 shares. Cibc Asset reported 16,963 shares stake. Gulf Int Bank (Uk) Limited holds 27,810 shares. Meeder Asset Management accumulated 8,381 shares. Loomis Sayles & Lp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 127,873 shares. Garrison Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 38,062 shares. The Utah-based Utah Retirement Systems has invested 0.05% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Corp owns 133,161 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Illinois-based Dearborn Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.98% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Ent Ser invested in 0% or 19 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.02% or 35,184 shares. Private Advisor Gru Lc reported 14,233 shares stake. Cleararc Cap stated it has 1,721 shares.

Bb&T Corp, which manages about $5.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Sc (NYSE:TMO) by 9,911 shares to 17,558 shares, valued at $5.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P (IJT) by 12,247 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,760 shares, and has risen its stake in Chubb Limited.

Analysts await Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.73 EPS, down 7.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.79 per share. BR’s profit will be $83.43M for 43.20 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.56% negative EPS growth.