As Facebook (FB) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Timessquare Capital Management Has Upped Holding; Paycom Software Com (PAYC) Shareholder Jackson Square Partners Cut Position as Share Value Rose

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 38.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc bought 19,430 shares as the company's stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 69,705 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.45M, up from 50,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $505.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 14.66M shares traded or 2.70% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500.

Jackson Square Partners Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc Com (PAYC) by 13.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc analyzed 118,247 shares as the company's stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 730,705 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $165.67 million, down from 848,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $12.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $5.9 during the last trading session, reaching $206.4. About 442,839 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500.

Analysts await Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 26.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.46 per share. PAYC’s profit will be $33.88M for 88.97 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Paycom Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.43% negative EPS growth.

Jackson Square Partners Llc, which manages about $24.97 billion and $19.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bio (NASDAQ:TECH) by 26,478 shares to 909,112 shares, valued at $189.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Papa Johns Intl Inc Com (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 243,748 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.53 million shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A Cl A (NYSE:STZ).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

