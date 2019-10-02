As Facebook (FB) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Quinn Opportunity Partners Trimmed by $4.05 Million Its Holding; Alexandria Capital Boosted Its Position in Boeing Co Com (BA) by $879,912 as Shares Declined

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 26.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc sold 21,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 59,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.45 million, down from 80,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $499.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $175.1. About 13.10M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/05/2018 – Former Facebook director Don Graham defends Mark Zuckerberg following the social network’s recent data-leak scandal; 21/05/2018 – MoveOn and other left-leaning groups are petitioning FTC to break up Facebook; 18/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS CONDUCTING “INTERNAL AND EXTERNAL REVIEW” TO DETERMINE IF MISUSED DATA STILL EXISTS – STATEMENT; 22/03/2018 – NPR: Breaking: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been asked by leaders of the powerful House Energy and Commerce Committee to; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK PROVIDES UPDATE ON INFORMATION APPS USE; 01/05/2018 – LBC Breaking: The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee has demanded Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg give evidence to MPs in; 20/03/2018 – U.K. Seeks Search Warrant for Cambridge Analytica After Facebook Data Scandal; 03/05/2018 – GERMAN JUSTICE MINISTER BARLEY ASKS FACEBOOK FOR MORE TRANSPARENCY, CONTROL FOR USERS, AND STRICT “PRIVACY BY DEFAULT” ON ENTIRE FACEBOOK SYSTEM; 22/03/2018 – BRITAIN’S ICO SAYS IT WILL CONTINUE TO PURSUE THE WARRANT TO OBTAIN ACCESS TO DATA AND INFORMATION TO TAKE FORWARD ITS INVESTIGATION; 26/04/2018 – FACEBOOK FB.O CTO SAYS DECISIONS ON POLITICAL ADVERTISING HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH MONEY

Alexandria Capital Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 27.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc bought 2,424 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 11,216 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.08 million, up from 8,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $6.64 during the last trading session, reaching $368.3. About 3.03 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING 1Q CORE EPS $3.64, EST. $2.58; 22/03/2018 – AVIATION CAPITAL TAKES DELIVERY OF SECOND BOEING 787 DREAMLINER; 16/04/2018 – BOMBARDIER CEO: BOEING TRADE CASE IMPACTED CONSUMER CONFIDENCE; 05/04/2018 – Feinseth Says There Will Be Little Impact on Boeing From Tariffs (Video); 23/03/2018 – BOEING – NEW ORDER FOR TWO 777 FREIGHTERS VALUED AT $678 MLN ACCORDING TO LIST PRICES; 01/05/2018 – Boeing swoops on aircraft services group KLX; 28/03/2018 – BOC Aviation to Buy Six Boeing 787-9 Aircraft From Boeing; 07/03/2018 – Anurag Kotoky: Breaking: Jet Airways’ order for 10 Boeing 787 Dreamliners “hasn’t got anywhere,”says Boeing. Jet has yet to; 09/03/2018 – BRAZIL GOVT SAID NOT TO SEE BOEING-EMBRAER AS DONE DEAL YET; 28/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS IT DETECTED A LIMITED INTRUSION OF MALWARE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Round Table Ser Limited Liability Com accumulated 1,218 shares. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group Limited Com reported 15,364 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Kentucky-based Central Bank has invested 1.2% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Beech Hill Advsrs has invested 3.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Neuberger Berman Group Lc reported 1.72 million shares. Washington holds 2.11% or 105,818 shares in its portfolio. Chatham Cap Inc owns 22,709 shares for 2.08% of their portfolio. Creative Planning invested in 215,668 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability reported 23,707 shares. Summit Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.12% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com, a Texas-based fund reported 19,483 shares. Bainco Investors invested in 0.6% or 10,532 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 336,420 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Tiedemann Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 4,013 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 86,415 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Difficulties for Boeing Stock Are Priced In – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The $100 Billion Boeing 737 MAX Myth – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2019, Bloomberg.com published: “Boeing Warns U.S.-China Spat Raises New Risk for 787 Dreamliner – Bloomberg” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EU sets regulatory sights on Boeing-Embraer deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: BA, ACB, PINS – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81 million and $701.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp Com (NYSE:APC) by 32,532 shares to 70,914 shares, valued at $5.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,801 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,640 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 22.56 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cash-Rich Facebook Will Get Cash Richer – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Mark Zuckerberg Sells Facebook Stock, But Donâ€™t Panic Yet – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Tech Stocks to Sell In October – Investorplace.com” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook updates policy on limiting expression – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook Is The Digital Singularity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Broad Run Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 106,101 shares. Signature Estate Investment Lc accumulated 2,836 shares. Fort Washington Inv Oh has invested 2.53% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Letko Brosseau Assoc holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 221,823 shares. Toth Financial Advisory Corporation invested in 0.02% or 380 shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 1.5% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hills Bank & Trust And Tru Communication invested in 8,215 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Nuwave Invest Ltd Liability stated it has 157 shares. Jag Llc owns 1,174 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Evanson Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 454,024 shares. Cambridge Advsrs Incorporated invested in 5,880 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Liability invested in 0.52% or 3,601 shares. Moreover, Hilltop Hldgs Inc has 0.38% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 9,202 shares. The Massachusetts-based S&Co has invested 0.39% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 506,237 shares.

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $804.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 86,000 shares to 160,900 shares, valued at $3.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp by 9,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.