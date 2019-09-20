As Facebook (FB) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Evergreen Capital Management Lifted Holding; Advent International Has Cut Its Stake in Lululemon Athletica (LULU) as Share Price Rose

Evergreen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 10.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc bought 4,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 44,518 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.59 million, up from 40,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $545.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $191.29. About 8.21M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – GERMANY’S COMMERZBANK CBKG.DE HALTS ADVERTISING ON FACEBOOK FB.O – BRAND CHIEF TO HANDELSBLATT; 25/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg says sorry to Britons with newspaper apology ads; 20/03/2018 – Facebook is facing a level of uncertainty it hasn’t seen before, Goldman Sachs says; 19/04/2018 – Sanjana Hattotuwa: Sri Lanka — Facebook must meet its own standards; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 23/04/2018 – TRILLIUM: FB HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR RISK OVERSIGHT BOARD COMITTEE; 09/03/2018 – Facebook content deals turn up heat on YouTube; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Says Facebook Cooperating With Mueller’s Russia Probe; 26/03/2018 – Demands Grow for Facebook to Explain its Privacy Policies; 08/05/2018 – FACEBOOK BUILDING NEW TEAM FOR BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY

Advent International Corp decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) by 48.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent International Corp sold 2.50M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The hedge fund held 2.61M shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $469.50 million, down from 5.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent International Corp who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $194.08. About 381,988 shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON HAD MANY CANDIDATES COME FORWARD FOR CONSIDERATION; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC – SEES FY 2018 TOTAL COMPARABLE SALES INCREASE IN MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 16/04/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC – APPOINTMENT OF PATRICK GUIDO AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 30, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sales, Profits Rise as CEO Search Continues; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Nabs New CFO From VF Corp; 28/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $90; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $92; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon 4Q EPS 88c; 27/04/2018 – Lululemon Rises for 10 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO

Evergreen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 7,360 shares to 15,651 shares, valued at $797,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Advent International Corp, which manages about $32.03B and $2.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 410,197 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $72.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.