As Facebook (FB) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Eagle Capital Management Has Raised Stake; Surmodics (SRDX) Holder Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Decreased Its Holding

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc bought 130,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 4.72 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $787.16 million, up from 4.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $516.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $184.9. About 1.57 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/05/2018 – FACEBOOK FILM PROVIDES LOOK AT FIGHT AGAINST MISINFORMATION; 08/05/2018 – TransMedia Group Retained By ‘TraceFree’ The First Completely Anonymous And Secure Browser That Allows Users To Control Their Private Info On Sites Like Facebook And Google; 28/03/2018 – Advertising Giants: A Quick Valuation Of Facebook And Alphabet; 10/05/2018 – Coatue Hedge Fund Keeps Faith in Facebook Following Data Scandal; 27/03/2018 – Cramer: Facebook should hire a special counsel to show it has nothing to hide; 22/03/2018 – The Quint: #Aadhaar BREAKING: UIDAI CEO tells the Supreme Court that “100% biometric authentication is not possible”. Catch FB; 02/04/2018 – Facebook has faced controversy in recent months over data privacy, reports of Russian propaganda, and misinformation related to ethnic cleansing in Myanmar; 02/05/2018 – FACEBOOK CAN NOW BOOST CAPACITY OF ITS REVIEW TEAM; 26/04/2018 – EU strikes deal forcing Netflix, Amazon to fund European content; 22/03/2018 – During an interview with Recode, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg reiterated his concern about having too much of his own personal ideology influencing Facebook’s rules and regulations

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Surmodics Inc (SRDX) by 31.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc sold 13,845 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.11% . The institutional investor held 29,860 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, down from 43,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Surmodics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $625.63M market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.38. About 1,721 shares traded. Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) has declined 28.41% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.41% the S&P500. Some Historical SRDX News: 15/05/2018 – Surmodics Rises for 10 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 16/05/2018 – Surmodics: Andrew LaFrence Will Resign as Chief Fincl Officer (CFO) Effective May 25; 16/05/2018 – Surmodics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 17th Straight Drop; 02/05/2018 – Surmodics Raises FY18 View To Rev $75M-$79M Vs. Previous Guidance of $72M-$75M; 02/05/2018 – Surmodics 2Q Net $1.53M; 16/05/2018 – SURMODICS SAYS CFO LAFRENCE TO RESIGN; 02/05/2018 – Surmodics Raises FY18 View To Loss/Shr 20c-Loss 35c Vs. Previous Guidance of Loss/Shr 45c-Loss 70c; 17/04/2018 – Surmodics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 16th Straight Drop; 16/05/2018 – SURMODICS INC SRDX.O SAYS CFO ANDREW LAFRENCE RESIGNED; 02/05/2018 – Surmodics Raises FY18 View To Adj Loss/Shr 6c-Adj EPS 9c Vs. Previous Guidance of Adj Loss/Shr 20c-Adj EPS 5c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 17 investors sold SRDX shares while 43 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 11.59 million shares or 1.91% less from 11.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us National Bank De holds 0% or 9,888 shares. State Street Corp holds 0% or 489,022 shares. Blackrock owns 0% invested in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) for 2.11M shares. 9,998 were reported by Interest Group. Legal And General Public Ltd Com accumulated 0% or 31,863 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Com has 0.04% invested in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX). Art Advsrs Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX). Pnc Ser Group Inc Inc Inc owns 432 shares. Principal Fin Gru Inc Inc holds 0% or 115,323 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners Inc accumulated 0% or 1,145 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 12,800 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc Inc holds 860,926 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX). Geode Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 252,432 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Teton Incorporated holds 0.53% or 123,934 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.08 EPS, up 60.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.05 per share. SRDX’s profit will be $1.08 million for 144.94 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Surmodics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -46.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Groesbeck Invest Management Corporation Nj holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3,054 shares. Cortland Advisers Lc has 2.76% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 387,074 shares. 1.77 million were accumulated by Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation. 39,345 were reported by Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt L P. Willingdon Wealth Management stated it has 1.37% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cullen Frost Bankers holds 1.19% or 232,482 shares. First Interstate National Bank & Trust holds 1.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 29,136 shares. Hollencrest Cap holds 0.2% or 8,968 shares in its portfolio. Westover Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.21% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Ltd Company Oh holds 4,828 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Mngmt reported 1.04% stake. Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership invested in 1,058 shares. Cypress Cap Gru has 0.07% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,193 shares. Valmark Advisers Inc holds 0.01% or 1,904 shares. Mufg Americas Corp has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89 billion and $26.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 643,157 shares to 4.43 million shares, valued at $1.09 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in W R Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 10,984 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,060 shares, and cut its stake in Barclays Plc (NYSE:BCS).