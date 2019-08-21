As Facebook (FB) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Dorsal Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $117.20 Million; Dillard’s (DDS) Shareholder Capital Fund Management Sa Has Boosted Holding by $943,200

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Dillard’s Inc (DDS) by 171.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 13,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.03% . The hedge fund held 20,757 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, up from 7,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Dillard’s Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $57.16. About 8,297 shares traded. Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) has declined 11.23% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DDS News: 06/04/2018 – Long $RH. Spiking short interest sent $RH from $96 down to $76 in March. The most recent short interest stands at 43% of float (but like Dillard’s the short vs. float will immediately spike sharply higher overnight as soon as RH announces next leg of share repurchase); 12/04/2018 – Fitch: Dillard’s ‘BBB-‘ Ratings Reflect Below-Industry-Avg Sales Productivity; 25/05/2018 – Footwear News: Joe Brennan, VP Shoes at Dillard’s, Retires After 33 Years; 17/05/2018 – DILLARD’S – TOTAL MERCHANDISE SALES (EXCLUDES CDI) FOR 13-WEEK PERIOD ENDED MAY 5, WERE $1.409 BLN & $1.386 BLN FOR 13-WEEK PERIOD ENDED APRIL 29 2017; 17/05/2018 – Dillard’s 1Q EPS $2.89; 17/05/2018 – DILLARD’S INC – INVENTORY INCREASED 4% AT MAY 5, 2018 COMPARED TO APRIL 29, 2017; 16/04/2018 – Dillard’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Dillard’s 1Q Net $80.5M; 18/05/2018 – Dillard’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 DOUBLEDRAGON PROPERTIES CORP DD.PS – SIGNED 10- YEAR SUPERMARKET LEASE CONTRACTS FOR 4.97 BLN PESOS

Dorsal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 58.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc sold 706,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 510,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.01M, down from 1.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $527.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $184.97. About 449,086 shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Tech troubles? Go defensive; 29/03/2018 – Apple unveils new privacy tools ahead of EU law; 27/03/2018 – Damian Collins, a member of parliament, last week requested Facebook to make available a senior executive to answer questions about the explosive story; 20/03/2018 – CBC British Columbia: Facebook whistleblower pushed data-mining boundaries in Canada; 11/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Appetite for tech remains despite Facebook scandal, ETF data shows; 19/03/2018 – Google courts game developers with expanded services lineup; 10/04/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Facebook signs lease at big WeWork outpost as co-working company prepares to open largest-ever; 13/04/2018 – Facebook isn’t the only tech platform with a fake news problem. Fake reviews are proliferating on Google Maps, complete with phony office photos and a handful of glowing reviews:; 16/04/2018 – A U.S. federal judge ruled on Monday that Facebook must face a class action lawsuit alleging that the social network unlawfully created facial templates for people without their permission; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – AGREEMENT WITH FACEBOOK EXPANDS PREVIOUS DEAL TO INCLUDE GRADUAL PURCHASE OF RATTLESNAKE CREEK WIND FARM’S FULL 320 MW OUTPUT BY 2029

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphamark Limited Liability Corp owns 375 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. St Germain D J Comm has 1.06% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Zacks Invest Mgmt holds 98,946 shares. 3G Capital Prtn Lp invested 1.08% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Nine Masts Cap Limited reported 11,266 shares. Connors Investor Service invested in 0.12% or 5,500 shares. 50,025 were accumulated by Sigma Planning Corporation. Carnegie Capital Asset Limited Liability Company invested 1.12% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Covey Cap Advsrs Lc has invested 3.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Aravt Glob Llc invested 3.7% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corp has 5,174 shares. Pinnacle Prtn Incorporated, Tennessee-based fund reported 44,057 shares. Provident Tru accumulated 1,758 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tiger Management Ltd holds 5.32% or 116,110 shares. Meridian Management Com reported 1.45% stake.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.84 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92B and $11.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc/The (Put) (NYSE:HD) by 53,500 shares to 6,200 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (Put) (NYSE:NSC) by 36,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,600 shares, and cut its stake in Avalonbay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.75, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold DDS shares while 51 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 15.23 million shares or 7.17% less from 16.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Et Al reported 0.07% in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). D E Shaw &, a New York-based fund reported 208,270 shares. Jane Street Gp Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Dupont Mgmt Corporation has invested 0% in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 5,237 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Gp has invested 0% in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Price T Rowe Associates Md stated it has 0% in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Schroder Investment Mngmt Grp holds 0.04% or 354,872 shares in its portfolio. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De has 120,070 shares. Horrell Mngmt reported 31,167 shares stake. Engineers Gate Manager Lp owns 30,367 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 53,084 shares or 0% of the stock. Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) for 52,125 shares. Moreover, Brandywine Invest Mngmt Lc has 0.04% invested in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Principal Fincl Gru Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS).

