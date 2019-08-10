As Facebook (FB) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Boston Family Office Has Lowered Stake by $812,570; Banc Funds Co Stake in Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) Decreased by $1.04 Million

Banc Funds Co Llc decreased its stake in Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) by 43.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc sold 80,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.90% . The hedge fund held 104,960 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45M, down from 185,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Farmers National Banc Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $395.42 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $14.24. About 15,804 shares traded. Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) has declined 7.82% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.82% the S&P500. Some Historical FMNB News: 20/04/2018 – FARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP FMNB.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 22/05/2018 – Farmers National Banc Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 18/04/2018 – FARMERS NATIONAL BANC – NET INTEREST MARGIN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 WAS 3.92%, A 9 BASIS POINTS DECREASE FROM QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2017; 18/04/2018 Farmers National Banc 1Q EPS 28c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Farmers National Banc Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FMNB); 18/04/2018 – Farmers National Banc 1Q Net $7.73M; 25/05/2018 – EMCLAIRE FINANCIAL CORP – UNDER TERMS, COMMUNITY WILL MERGE INTO CO AND IMMEDIATELY THEREAFTER COMMUNITY FIRST BANK WILL MERGE INTO FARMERS NATIONAL

Boston Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 54.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc sold 4,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 4,085 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $681,000, down from 8,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $550.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $187.85. About 11.06 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/04/2018 – Snap jabbed at Facebook’s Russian interference troubles with a special Cyrillic filter that looked like a Facebook page; 22/03/2018 – BANNON SAYS FACEBOOK USER DATA `IS ALL OUT THERE’; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK: ADMIN PRIVILEGES IN MESSENGER TO WORK IN BACKGROUND; 27/03/2018 – Activist state attorneys-general take on Trump and Facebook; 19/04/2018 – FB: DISABLING THE ABILITY TO RESOLVE THE APP-SCOPED USER ID; 02/05/2018 – BREAKING: Cambridge Analytica shutting down following Facebook data scandal – Dow Jones; 13/04/2018 – Rep. Olson: AI Caucus Co-Chairs: Facebook Should Clarify Plans to Use AI, Address Bias and Privacy Concerns; 26/03/2018 – Kansas AG: AG Derek Schmidt asks Facebook for answers on data privacy; 01/05/2018 – FB: Zuckerberg on WhatsApp: 2B minutes in video calls on WhatsApp alone. Group video calling is being added “soon”. #F8 – ! $FB; 09/03/2018 – Facebook now has music licensing deals with all three major labels. Via @verge:

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook: Beat Goes On – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook (FB) Shakes Off FTC with Q2 Beat, Plus TSLA, PYPL & More – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Instagram test will hide like count – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Weekly Market Preview: Tech Earnings Grabs The Spotlight (FB, TSLA, AMZN, SBUX, GOOGL) – Nasdaq” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) set to report second-quarter results – Live Trading News” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.68B for 24.21 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $925.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH) by 1,779 shares to 12,004 shares, valued at $2.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,682 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

More notable recent Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Farmers National Banc Corp. Announces Completion of Merger with Monitor Bancorp, Inc. – Business Wire” published on August 15, 2017, Nasdaq.com published: “Farmers National Banc (FMNB) to Report Q2 Results: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Farmers National Banc (FMNB) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Financial Sector Update for 05/21/2019: QFIN,SPGI,FMNB – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 286,852 shares to 1.42M shares, valued at $21.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Business First Bancshares Inc. by 15,149 shares in the quarter, for a total of 525,149 shares, and has risen its stake in Triumph Bancorp Inc..

Analysts await Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 10.34% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FMNB’s profit will be $8.89M for 11.13 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Farmers National Banc Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

