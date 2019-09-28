As Facebook (FB) Market Value Rose, Senator Investment Group LP Upped Stake; Paragon Capital Management Increases Stake in Apache (APA)

Senator Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 46.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp bought 445,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.40 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $270.20 million, up from 955,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $505.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 14.66 million shares traded or 2.46% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 18/04/2018 – Facebook’s privacy plans in Europe; 01/05/2018 – WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum will not stand for re-election on Facebook’s board; 08/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Exclusive– Former FCC Rob McDowell on the Facebook Privacy Scandal: `I Think this Is a Watershed Moment’; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Sorry: Facebook was never `free’; 28/03/2018 – Facebook to Roll Out New Privacy, Security Settings (Video); 12/04/2018 – Elevation’s McNamee: Erosion of Trust in Facebook Is Staggering (Video); 24/05/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO ZUCKERBERG SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH, PARIS: LIVE; 01/04/2018 – Labour MPs urge Corbyn to shut down abusive Facebook groups; 27/03/2018 – Damian Collins, a member of parliament, last week requested Facebook to make available a senior executive to answer questions about the explosive story; 16/04/2018 – Facebook Must Face Class-action Lawsuit Over Facial Recognition: Report — MarketWatch

Paragon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apache Corp (APA) by 10.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc bought 11,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.99% . The institutional investor held 118,803 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.44 million, up from 107,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apache Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $25.7. About 5.06M shares traded. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 46.98% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 08/05/2018 – Talend Unveils lndustry’s First Cloud-Native, Apache Beam-Powered Streaming Data Application; 05/03/2018 – Apache Corp Names David Pursell SVP, Planning and Energy Fundamentals; 23/03/2018 – APACHE SEES PRODUCTION IN 1Q OF 2019; 30/04/2018 – PlainID Enhances Authorization Management Capabilities, Based on Apache Syncope with the Assistant of Tirasa; 23/03/2018 – APACHE REPORTS SIGNIFICANT NEW DISCOVERY AT GARTEN PROSPECT IN; 13/04/2018 – APACHE CORP APA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 09/04/2018 – Immuta Introduces Apache Spark Ecosystem Support and Automated Governance Reporting for Data Science Programs; 04/04/2018 – Striim Delivers Real-Time Data Integration for Apache Kudu; Enhances Interoperability with Azure HDInsight and Amazon Redshift; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities Was $615 Millio; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp 1Q Adjusted EBITDAX Was $1.1 Billio

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 48 investors sold APA shares while 187 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 337.75 million shares or 1.01% less from 341.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Griffin Asset invested 0.06% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Butensky & Cohen Fincl Security has 37,455 shares. Veritable Lp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 13,684 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.02% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Ariel Invests Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Invesco holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 3.58M shares. The Japan-based Daiwa Securities has invested 0% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). 59,925 are held by Hightower Tru Svcs Lta. 2.44M were accumulated by Ubs Asset Americas. Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 79,115 shares or 1.52% of its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 31,251 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Lc owns 226,723 shares. Toronto Dominion Bankshares has invested 0% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund holds 0.05% or 7,840 shares in its portfolio. Lee Danner & Bass holds 0.21% or 69,063 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $256,378 activity. $51,840 worth of Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) was bought by Meyer William Mark. The insider LOWE JOHN E bought $109,131.

Senator Investment Group Lp, which manages about $11.90 billion and $5.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gci Liberty Inc by 25,000 shares to 350,000 shares, valued at $21.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 35,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,000 shares, and cut its stake in Americold Rlty Tr.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.95% or 610,706 shares in its portfolio. Family Mngmt Corp stated it has 872 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 651,199 were accumulated by Brandywine Limited Liability Company. Cryder Prns Llp stated it has 595,788 shares. Dnb Asset As reported 1.32 million shares. Jabodon Pt invested in 15,379 shares. Parthenon Limited Liability has 1.93% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 46,581 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 405,160 shares. 1,800 were reported by Bridgecreek Mgmt Lc. Hilltop owns 9,202 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 1.39% or 232,161 shares in its portfolio. Decatur Capital Mgmt reported 2.97% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). B & T Cap Mgmt Dba Alpha Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 1,231 were accumulated by Verity & Verity Ltd Company. Deccan Value Investors Ltd Partnership has invested 17.86% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).