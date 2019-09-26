As Facebook (FB) Market Value Rose, Senator Investment Group LP Increased by $85.89 Million Its Stake; Moon Capital Management LP Cut Its Lear (LEA) Stake by $485,805 as Share Price Declined

Moon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 19.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp sold 3,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The hedge fund held 14,100 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.96 million, down from 17,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $117.63. About 310,402 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PRETAX OPERATIONAL RESTRUCTURING COSTS ARE ESTIMATED TO BE $70 MLN; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $191 FROM $148; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: NHK SEATING OF AMERICA, INC. v. LEAR CORPORATION [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1888 – 2018-04-06; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net Income Rose 16%; Company Raises 2018 Outlook; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Lear’s Ratings, Senior Unsecured At Baa3; Outlook Revised To Positive; 14/05/2018 – LEAR’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS – GAMUT WILL ALSO ACQUIRE A MINORITY EQUITY INTEREST IN IAC AND NOMINATE REPRESENTATIVES TO BOARD; 24/05/2018 – Trump threat of auto tariffs opposed by auto industry, Republicans; 05/04/2018 – Andrew Smith Joins Lear Investment Management As Research Analyst; 30/05/2018 – Ford Honors Lear Corporation at 20th Annual World Excellence Awards

Senator Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 46.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp bought 445,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.40 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $270.20 million, up from 955,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $513.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $180.11. About 14.47M shares traded or 1.90% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/04/2018 – FACEBOOK’S SANDBERG SAYS ‘A FEW’ ADVERTISERS PAUSED SPENDING – BLOOMBERG; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Cambridge Analytica Was Catalyst for Hearings; 11/04/2018 – Facebook Is Able to `Collect Information From All of Us’; 16/05/2018 – Nissan Armada Mountain Patrol to be unveiled live on the @NissanUSATrucks Facebook page Wednesday evening; 04/05/2018 – Facebook Is Said to Research Ad-Free Subscription-Based Version; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK’S ZUCKERBERG SAYS IN 2015, LEARNED THAT KOGAN HAD SHARED DATA FROM HIS APP WITH CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 27/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Is Said Expected to Appear Before House Committee; 21/03/2018 – GERMAN INTERIOR MINISTRY SPOKESMAN SAYS IF THE ACCUSATIONS AGAINST FACEBOOK PROVE TRUE, IT IS NOT ACCEPTABLE; 09/04/2018 – Facebook should pay its 2bn users for their data; 22/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Facebook’s Zuckerberg faces European Parliament grilling

Analysts await Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.49 earnings per share, down 14.67% or $0.60 from last year’s $4.09 per share. LEA’s profit will be $213.06 million for 8.43 P/E if the $3.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.78 actual earnings per share reported by Lear Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.67% negative EPS growth.

Moon Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.17 billion and $292.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 250,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $87.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Senator Investment Group Lp, which manages about $11.90 billion and $5.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 75,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $27.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Americold Rlty Tr by 4.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.50 million shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.