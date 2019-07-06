As Facebook (FB) Market Value Rose, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Lifted Its Stake by $305,440; Facebook (FB) Holder First American Bank Has Lifted Position by $505,138 as Share Value Rose

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 30.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc bought 1,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,952 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 6,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $554.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $196.4. About 11.16M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – QTRLY OPERATING MARGIN 46 PCT VS 41 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – EU Digital Chief Holds ‘Constructive’ Talks With Facebook Over Data Policies; 20/03/2018 – The End for Facebook’s Security Evangelist; 29/03/2018 – Facebook users join call for regulation, survey finds; 20/03/2018 – JUST IN: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg summoned by UK lawmakers to give evidence regarding the Cambridge Analytica scandal; 05/04/2018 – CalSTRS Will Engage Facebook to Address User Privacy Concerns; 03/05/2018 – Facebook Executive Susan Li Brings Innovation, Digital Media, and Finance Experience to Alaska Air Group Board; 23/03/2018 – Facebook Comes Under Siege — Barrons.com; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.7 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 19/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS “STRONGLY DENIES” CLAIMS RECENTLY MADE IN THE MEDIA

First American Bank increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank bought 3,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,427 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.91 million, up from 38,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $554.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $196.4. About 11.16 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 15/05/2018 – FACEBOOK:46 DISRUPTIONS OF FB SERVICES IN 12 COUNTRIES IN 2H17; 06/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Says Facebook Will Support Political Ad Reform On Social Media — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – BREAKING: Cambridge Analytica shutting down following Facebook data scandal – Dow Jones; 26/04/2018 – Unlike in U.S., Facebook Faces Tough Questions in Britain; 17/04/2018 – Rep. McKinley: ICYMI: Facebook Tears Down Ads After McKinley Grills CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 28/03/2018 – ABC News: The Latest: Playboy leaves Facebook over privacy; 19/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Facebook chief security officer Alex Stamos is leaving the company after disagreements with the firm; 07/03/2018 – Facebook ad costs spiked higher after a big change to its News Feed algorithm:; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Says Worth Considering Paid Subscriptions: TOPLive; 04/04/2018 – Zuckerberg says most Facebook users should assume they have had their public info scraped

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $21.33 million activity. Sandberg Sheryl also sold $7.79 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares. Cox Christopher K sold $2.39M worth of stock. Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

First American Bank, which manages about $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5,683 shares to 182,039 shares, valued at $9.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 7,012 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,844 shares, and cut its stake in First American Aggressive (Prn).