As Facebook (FB) Market Value Rose, Monetta Financial Services Has Boosted Position; Lone Pine Capital Upped Its D R Horton (DHI) Stake by $252.09 Million

Lone Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 89.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc bought 5.86M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The hedge fund held 12.43M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $536.12M, up from 6.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $52.04. About 3.18 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO AT LEAST $800 MLN EXCLUDING FORESTAR; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2020 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $700 MLN TO $800 MLN IN REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton’s profit rises 53 pct; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM REDUCED MU, DHI, ESRX, HAL, V IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Sees FY18 Rev $15.9B-$16.3B; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q EPS 91c; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – AFFORDABILITY IN HOUSING IS JUST GOING TO BECOME MORE AND MORE DIFFICULT TO MAINTAIN – CEO ON COF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 HOMEBUILDING SG&A EXPENSE OF AROUND 8.7% OF HOMEBUILDING REVENUES; 02/05/2018 – D.R. Horton’s New Jersey Division Opens Whispering Hills in Barnegat

Monetta Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 750% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetta Financial Services Inc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 17,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.28 million, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $501.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $175.81. About 17.26M shares traded or 20.98% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ACTING CEO SAYS “SOURCE OF ALLEGATIONS AGAINST THE COMPANY IS NOT A WHISTLEBLOWER OR A FOUNDER OF THE COMPANY”; 26/03/2018 – FTC opens probe into Facebook privacy practices; 10/04/2018 – Social dysfunction: Facebook has outperformed its peers over the last month. That’s about to end; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO SAYS 2018 CAPEX WILL BE ABOUT $15 BILLION; 11/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: WASHINGTON (AP) — Facebook CEO acknowledges his own personal data was sold to third parties in; 26/03/2018 – FTC SAYS IT HAS AN OPEN NON-PUBLIC PROBE ON FACEBOOK PRACTICES; 13/03/2018 – Sara Fischer: Scoop: Facebook aiming to launch News for Watch this summer – It’s testing different video partnerships with rou; 16/03/2018 – FB: DEVELOPING: Facebook is suspending Trump-affiliated political research firm Cambridge Analytica. Story to come. – ! $FB; 17/04/2018 – FACEBOOK’S KAPLAN: LEARNED A LOT FROM 2016 ELECTION, BREXIT; 24/04/2018 – Facebook Inc on Tuesday released a rule book for the types of posts it allows on its social network

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98 billion and $16.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.12 million shares to 1.67 million shares, valued at $442.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sea Ltd by 1.13M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.13M shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold DHI shares while 193 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 296.81 million shares or 1.25% less from 300.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goodman Financial has invested 3.2% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Old National State Bank In has 8,057 shares. Ruggie Cap Gru has 500 shares. Dnb Asset As has invested 0% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.06% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Hartford Invest Mngmt invested in 49,666 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd reported 0.04% stake. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 1.18M shares stake. 115,028 were accumulated by Walleye Trading Limited Com. Waterfront Partners Lc invested in 46,907 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny holds 0.05% or 61,224 shares. Andra Ap has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). New Jersey-based Seabridge Invest Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability owns 1.68 million shares. Oakworth Cap has invested 0% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

