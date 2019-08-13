As Facebook (FB) Market Value Rose, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Lowered Its Position; Palestra Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding in Ptc (PTC) by $20.21 Million

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold 2,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 77,802 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.97 million, down from 80,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $528.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $185.37. About 10.94M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Vows to Bolster Privacy Amid Data Crisis; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Defends Facebook Against Cruz’s Bias Charge: TOPLive; 16/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: SITES THAT USE ITS SERVICES GET DATA IF LOGGED OUT; 17/04/2018 – Air Force is applying Facebook’s retired ‘move fast and break things’ mantra to its space programs; 30/05/2018 – Facebook has lost ‘trust’ with customers, says Salesforce CEO; 15/05/2018 – FACEBOOK:46 DISRUPTIONS OF FB SERVICES IN 12 COUNTRIES IN 2H17; 22/05/2018 – READY TO MAKE SIGNIFICANT INVESTMENTS TO KEEP PEOPLE SAFE-ZUCKERBERG; 11/04/2018 – In the wake of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony on Capitol Hill, Lyft President John Zimmer chimed in on the subject of user privacy; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Cruz Raises Diamond and Silk’s Facebook Problems; 30/04/2018 – WhatsApp founder Jan Koum leaves Facebook

Palestra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 21.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc sold 219,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The hedge fund held 785,285 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.39M, down from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $64.65. About 934,967 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 08/03/2018 – PTC Inc. at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 24/05/2018 – PTC Named a Visionary in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Industrial IoT Platforms; 17/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from PTC India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA LTD PTCI.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 4 RUPEES PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – DOT Railroad: FRA Takes Proactive Approach to Help Railroads Meet Congressional PTC Requirement; 18/04/2018 – PTC 2Q Adj EPS 34c; 30/05/2018 – KloudGin Joins the PTC Partner Network Bringing AI-based Connected Field Service, Asset and Inventory Management Cloud Product; 14/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – TeamViewer is Now Integrated into PTC’s ThingWorx®; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC

More notable recent PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PTC Therapeutics Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PTC Inc. (PTC) Reports Next Week: What You Should Expect – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PTC Inc.: Avoid – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Neon Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ptc Inc (PTC) EVP, Field Operations Matthew Lessner Cohen Sold $900,000 of Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset stated it has 189,657 shares. Los Angeles Capital Equity owns 14,615 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt accumulated 26,079 shares. Dupont Cap Corporation holds 6,034 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Management has 5,345 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stephens Investment Management Grp Inc Ltd Liability reported 317,805 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Company stated it has 11,150 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 38,039 shares. Vanguard Gp has invested 0% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). 39,153 are owned by Envestnet Asset Mngmt. 31,000 are owned by Andra Ap. Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 3,690 shares in its portfolio. Utd Svcs Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 51,313 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Co reported 1.95% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Shannon River Fund Management Ltd Liability holds 4.9% or 304,523 shares in its portfolio.

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46M and $3.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 462,840 shares to 940,040 shares, valued at $157.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 37.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.24 per share. PTC’s profit will be $37.96M for 48.98 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by PTC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook: The Only Social Network Pure-Play Left – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook (FB) Q2 2019 Earnings Preview: Revenue, User Growth & More – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook Earnings: What to Watch – Nasdaq” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “3 Reasons Why Facebook Bears Are Wrong – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Wednesday’s Market Minute: The Utility Of Bitcoin – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stonebridge Cap Advisors Lc has invested 0.78% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has invested 1.19% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Zebra Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,583 shares. Night Owl Cap Limited Liability Corporation invested 4.41% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Stock Yards Bancorp reported 0.15% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Dakota Wealth Mngmt accumulated 4,118 shares. Driehaus Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,458 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset holds 332,079 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Headinvest Ltd Liability invested 0.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hsbc Holdings Pcl has 3.66M shares for 1.11% of their portfolio. Badgley Phelps Bell holds 1.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 105,156 shares. Copper Rock Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Com holds 1.11% or 92,158 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Limited Com accumulated 72,903 shares. Blue Chip Prns Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 812 shares. 92.61 million are owned by State Street Corporation.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.89 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.